Magic: The Gathering Removes Tiny Naked Man From Card Art

Magic: The Gathering has announced that an "error" led to the inclusion of a small naked man appearing on the artwork of a Secret Lair card. Earlier today, Magic: The Gathering announced that the initial image for the "Stonecoil Serpent" card in the Ssssssnakessssss Secret Lair drop had an "error that is not reflective of the final product." Magic: The Gathering shared an updated image of the variant card with artwork by Laynes, which omitted a small naked man that was impaled on a spike. The revised artwork can be seen below:

The initial image for Stonecoil Serpent in the Ssssssnakessssss' drop had an error that is not reflective of the final product. This has been updated on our website to correct this. Customers who purchased the drop will be notified directly as well.https://t.co/QJYn2Td2HK pic.twitter.com/hjqmBA4IC3 — MTG Secret Lair (@MTGSecretLair) February 3, 2023

The new Stonecoil Serpent variant is part of a planned Secret Drop focused on snakes, and will also include cards with art by Boneface, CROM, NIARK1, and Crocodile Jackson. The initial reveal of the Stonecoil Serpent art caused quite a stir amongst Magic: The Gathering fans, in part because it would have been the first full frontal male nudity to appear on a Magic: The Gathering card. While many Magic cards have had either phallic artwork or questionable artwork, this would have been the first explicit nude man to appear with all his...bits exposed.

Magic: The Gathering has a busy 2023 planned, with an arc focused on a doomed visit to Phryexia that caused several popular Planeswalkers to become Compleated – cybernetic versions loyal to the sinister mechanical faction. Later this year, the Phryexian invasion will begin across the multiverse with the March of the Machine set. Afterwards, Magic: The Gathering plans to return to the popular planes Eldraine and Ixalan.