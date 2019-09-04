Magic: The Gathering Reveals How Food Works in Throne of Eldraine

Magic: The Gathering‘s next set, Throne of Eldraine, releases early this October. Today, Wizards of the Coast unveiled new game mechanics being introduced with the set, including Food tokens.

Food tokens are similar to Treasure tokens in that they are predefined tokens created by several different cards in Throne of Eldraine. Like Treasure, Food is an artifact that has an ability that players can use on its own, but the real secret to using Food to its fullest is to find cards that interact with Food tokens in powerful ways. Where Treasure could be used to ramp, Food is a life gaining token.

Food is a colorless artifact token with “2, T, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.” Here’s an example of what a Food token might look like:

The Oko, Thief of Crowns Planewalker card revealed yesterday has a loyalty ability that creates food tokens. On its own, it’s a sure way to frustrate aggro decks. Players will have to wait until more cards from Throne of Eldraine are spoiled to understand Food’s full potential.

Throne of Eldraine will also introduce the new “adventure” mechanic to the game. “One of the really cool new mechanics in this set is called adventure,” Gavin Verhey, Senior Magic Product Architect, explained in an interview. “This represents how the various knights and characters of the world go out on… well, adventures! You can tell which cards are adventures from their very unique frame that looks a bit like a storybook. You can always play a card for it’s normal mana cost, in the top right… Or if it’s in your hand, you can pay the adventure cost and send it away on an adventure! It’ll do the effect in the adventure textbox, you’ll exile the card, and then you can still cast it later on. It’s a great way to get extra value out of each and every one of your adventure cards!”

Another new mechanic is adamant. Adamant cards — be them creatures, instants, or sorceries — offer bonuses for casting them using certain amounts of a certain color of mana. They might deal increased damage, add extra rider effects, or add a counter to a creature.

What do you think of Food tokens in Magic: The Gathering‘s Throne of Eldraine set? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Throne of Eldraine goes on sale on October 4th.