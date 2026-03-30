PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Second Free Game Coming in April

A new PlayStation Plus leak has revealed the second free game coming in April 2026 as part of the monthly free games lineup. The new leak follows last week’s leak, which revealed the first game set to be part of next month’s PlayStation Plus free games lineup. This new leak comes from the same source, a source with a bulletproof track record when it comes to leaking PlayStation Plus games. In other words, PS4 and PS5 users can take this new leak to the bank.

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More specifically, the new leak comes from Billbil-kun, who, after leaking that Lords of the Fallen is part of the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for April 2026, has leaked that Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream, a 2024 RPG from developer Dimps Corporation and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, is also set to be part of the lineup. This second leak comes ahead of what will be the full lineup reveal on April 1, 2026, according to Billbil-kun. That said, the lineup itself won’t be out and available for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 until April 6.

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2024 RPG Will Soon Be Free With PS Plus

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream is the sixth major Sword Art Online game, but it is a standalone experience that is only loosely connected to previous installments. Released in October of 2024, as a multi-platform game, Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream boasts a 68 on Metacritic, which is not a great return. However, its 4.06 out of 5-star score after more than 2,000 user reviews on the PlayStation Store is much more positive.

Speaking of the PlayStation Store, Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream normally costs $60 and offers up about 18 to 26 hours of content, depending on factors like playstyle, skill level, and completion rate. Between this and the already leaked Lords of the Fallen, that’s two RPG games, $90 in savings, and roughly 70 hours of content, and that’s not even the full lineup. Suffice to say, April 2026 is shaping up to be a big month for RPG fanatics with a PS Plus subscription.

All of that said, given that this is technically a leak, remember to take this new information with a grain of salt, as it is not official information. Sony never comments on stuff like this, and considering the official announcement is imminent, there is especially no chance it’s going to. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.