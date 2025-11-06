Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed With No New Release Date

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is joining GTA 6 in being delayed. As 2025 comes to a close, gamers are now looking ahead to see what games are releasing in 2026. The year is already looking stacked with games like Marvel’s Wolverine, 007 First Light, and more all populating the year. It will likely be one of the best years for gaming this generation, especially with historic launches like GTA 6 (so long as it doesn’t get delayed again). Things are looking pretty exciting, but fans can also probably expect some things to shift around as the calendar opens up with some delays.

One of the biggest question marks for 2026 has been Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a brand new game from Amy Hennig, the creator of Uncharted. The new game features Captain America and Black Panther fighting alongside each other in World War II, attempting to combat Hydra. It’s a pretty cool concept for a game and one that will allow players to play as two of Marvel’s greatest heroes which have largely been ignored in gaming. It’s one of many Marvel games on the slate, but we haven’t seen too much of it and fans are starting to question it.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed Indefinitely

Unfortunately, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed again. The game was previously slated for an early 2026 release date, but now it has no release window at all. It’s unclear how substantial this delay will be and if it will even release next year now. Ultimately, Skydance Games has delayed the game in order to make sure it lives up to the hype and meets the expectations fans have for a game of this scale. Perhaps we will see more of it at The Game Awards next month, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Important update regarding MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra. pic.twitter.com/y3WRSjVmds — Skydance Games (@SkydanceGames) November 6, 2025

Some gameplay for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra leaked last month, showing off some footage of Black Panther in combat. However, it was expected to be pretty dated. We have yet to see official gameplay of the game, as Skydance has only shown off cutscenes and cinematic footage from the game. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will likely be one of the biggest games of next year if it manages to release on time, but only time will tell if it can measure up to the release of Marvel’s Wolverine.

