Manor Lords May Be Coming to Consoles Very Soon

There are dozens of Civ-style games on Steam, each challenging players to raise a society they must rule and support. However, Manor Lords stands out for its complex mechanics, quirky characters, and the ability to zoom in and walk the streets of the city you would typically hover over. Until now, it has only been available on PC via Steam, but that could soon be changing, according to information on the IP’s ratings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Manor Lords is an expansive simulation title that has been in early access since April of 2024. The game hasn’t had any updates since April of 2025, when the dev announced a few changes to gameplay and the structure of the development team. There hasn’t been any word on when a 1.0 launch could be expected, leaving many unsure what a console release could look like.

According to new information that’s been spotted online, Manor Lords has been rated on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One in Taiwan. The information provided shows a PG-15 for “Violence, tobacco, and alcohol.”

Manor Lords, which was previously confirmed as coming to consoles after Early Access, has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One in Taiwan.



Gematsu page: https://t.co/IA78umNnTH pic.twitter.com/ZPjeNMueC7 — Gematsu (@gematsu) June 19, 2025

The screenshot lists the release date for consoles in this region as June 19th. Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any official information from the devs at Slavic Magic. The last update on Manor Lords‘ official social media account was in May and addressed the growing size of the developer but did not mention console ports.

“Just in case you’re worried – we’re working hard, the team grows larger, and the upcoming update gets more and more juicy. Still needs a lot of time sadly, we are grateful for your patience.”

Despite the lack of newer updates, players have remained optimistic in the comments, shouting out their support for the original developer while suggesting changes or inclusions that could make Manor Lords more exciting. While some are nervous about the growing team, most seem optimistic.

One player has stated, “Early access was super fun excited to see it fully released,” while another added, “Thanks for the update and keep up the good work.” Most replies echo this sentiment, voicing excitement without pushing for information about a console or 1.0 launch date.

Currently, Manor Lords can be played as a preview on Xbox. It is included with Game Pass, or the entire game can be pre-purchased to explore the preview. This preview has been available since April of 2024, but has not received new content or updates since its original posting. Despite this, it is an excellent way to see how the game will run on consoles.

The most anticipated features planned for Manor Lords currently are the improved Upproval system and the addition of an AI enemy city that challenges while playing. A major rework to the progression system is also planned. This will ensure players have a smooth and understandable process when building up their city.

Manor Lords is a fairly demanding game for PCs, making it a hot item for a console release. Those who don’t have a powerful gaming computer have voiced excitement at being able to play with better graphics and smoother optimization on a console like the Xbox X|S or PS5.

While excitement for Manor Lords to launch on consoles remains high, players won’t know for certain which regions it may debut on, if any, until an official statement is made. In the meantime, it might be a good time to jump back into the game, refresh on the mechanics, and keep an eye on the official social media and Steam page, in case any news about a console release surprises fans in the coming days.

[H/T Gematsu]