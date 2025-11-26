Manor Lords Publisher Announces New Open-World Tactical RPG with Final Fantasy Vibes

Medeival strategy city builder Manor Lords became a smash hit when it was released last year. The game’s publisher, Hooded Horse, has an extensive history of publishing solid strategy games from Dynasty sims like Old World to survival games like Clanfolk. And now, Hooded Horse has revealed that it’s partnering with 9 Eyes Studio to bring us a brand-new strategy RPG with distinct Final Fantasy Tactics vibes.

On November 26th, Hooded Horse shared a shiny new announcement trailer for its next game, Pathbreakers: Roaming Blades. The turn-based tactical RPG is being developed by 6 Eyes Studio, the team behind the highly rated 2019 RPG, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark. Between the parties involved and the stunning announcement trailer, Pathbreakers: Roaming Blades is off to a promising start.

Pathbreakers: Roaming Blades Announcement Trailer Shows Off Pixel Art Fantasy RPG Vibes

When it comes to announcement trailers, it’s hard to predict how much we’ll actually see from the game itself. But in the preview of Pathbreakers: Roaming Blades, there’s a good bit of gameplay footage to give us a sense of what’s to come with this new open-world RPG. 9 Eyes Studios has already been working on the game and sharing progress ahead of unveling this partnership with Hooded Horse, so there’s a good bit of detail on the Steam page already, as well. And honestly? It’s looking good so far. Before we dig into the details, you can check out the Pathbreakers: Roaming Blades announcement trailer for yourself below:

This new game from 9 Eyes Studio and Hooded Horse will bring players to a medieval fantasy world. There, we will engage in turn-based combat as mercenaries exploring the procedurally-generated open world. Players can choose from multiple origin stories or craft their own while designing their character. Then, you’ve got to hire a crew and train them up to survive the harsh lands of this fantasy world. There’s a class-based system that will help you fill out your team to create a balanced party of mercenaries. Just make sure you earn enough coin to keep everyone fed and outfitted as you take on your quests.

The gameplay offers classic dungeon crawls and towns to explore, with plenty of secrets to uncover. Combat features old-school turn-based mechanics, where you will deploy units on a grid-based battlefield. Strategy will be essential to ensure your survival and that of your crew. With multiple origin stories and a procedurally generated open world, the game is already promising solid replayability. The story also features dynamic events with multiple outcomes, so Pathbreakers isn’t likely to get stale after your first playthrough.

Image courtesy of 9 Eyes Studio and Hooded Horse

So far, fans are pretty excited by this initial announcement trailer for the new game. Hooded Horse’s track record speaks for itself, and this game’s Final Fantasy Tactics vibes have many fans excited. There’s a light JRPG flavor to this fantasy RPG, and the pixel art graphics definitely have a look that’s not far off from Square Enix hits like Octopath Traveler.

Pathbreakers: Roaming Blades is available to wishlist on Steam. The game doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but is listed as “coming soon.” As of now, PC is the only confirmed platform.

Are you excited to see a new tactical RPG on the way?