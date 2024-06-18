New Mario and Luigi RPG Revealed

The Mario and Luigi RPG series will be returning on Nintendo Switch. During today's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Mario and Luigi: Brothership will be released on November 7th. The game will feature the same turn-based combat the series has long been known for, and will feature a mix of new and returning characters. The forces of Bowser will have some role to play, but there will also be some new villains showing up, including a group known as the Extension Corps. As the name implies, the game will feature Mario and Luigi on an adventure that takes the two characters across the seas.

The first trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership can be found below.

For those unfamiliar with the Mario and Luigi series, it started on Game Boy Advance more than two decades ago with Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. That game saw multiple sequels developed by AlphaDream, but Brothership marks the first new game in the series in 9 years. Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam was released on 3DS in 2015, just a few years before AlphaDream announced its bankruptcy. Many fans assumed that the series was dead as a result, but it seems Nintendo will be continuing it under a different studio. Unfortunately, Nintendo has not revealed which developer is handling the series moving forward, and we likely won't find out until closer to the game's release.

With AlphaDream gone, it will be interesting to see if Mario & Luigi: Brothership can maintain the heart and humor that the series was known for. Original characters like Fawful quickly became fan favorites, and the series managed to stand out well, even among other Mario RPGs like the Paper Mario franchise.

From what we can tell from the trailer, the gameplay looks very similar to the rest of the Mario & Luigi series, which means players can expect a mash-up of platforming and turn-based gameplay. For those that have never gotten a chance to try a previous game in the series, Superstar Saga is currently available on Nintendo Switch Online through the Game Boy Advance app. Superstar Saga was very well-received on its release, and is still held in very high regard among Nintendo fans.

