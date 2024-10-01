New Mario & Luigi: Brothership Trailer Shows Off New and Returning Characters

Nintendo continues to build hype for Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Another new trailer has been released for the game, this time focusing on some of the new and returning characters that the duo will encounter. The game takes place in a new location known as Concordia, which is inhabited by characters that feature designs inspired by electronics. Many of their faces look like electric outlets, which are a lot more expressive than one might think! Actual details about these characters are slim at the moment, but we'll probably start to learn more as the game's November 7th release date approaches.

The new trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership can be found below.

In addition to the inhabitants of Concordia, today's trailer also shows off some of the most iconic faces of the Mushroom Kingdom. Both Bowser and Bowser Jr. can be seen, as well as Princess Peach. At this time, we don't know what role those characters will play, or how much we can expect to see of them. Bowser's role in the Mario & Luigi games has varied over the years, with the villain often serving as a secondary antagonist, as opposed to the main villain. From the trailers released so far, Bowser seems to be doing his best to be intimidating, but that's to be expected. Some fans are hoping that Bowser might actually work with the brothers in this game, but Nintendo seems to be keeping a tight lip for the time being.

Thus far, response to today's trailer has been very positive! Some fans are disappointed that these trailers have been on the shorter side, but the character designs continue to receive a lot of praise. Fans have also had a lot of positive things to say about the overall art style, which has faithfully replicated the expressiveness and mannerisms we saw in past Mario & Luigi games. While series developer AlphaDream closed its doors several years ago, it's clear that their work has inspired the current direction. We don't know what team is currently working on Mario & Luigi: Brothership, but Nintendo has confirmed that previous developers will be returning.

What do you think of this new trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership? Are you planning to check out the game next month?