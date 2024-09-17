Mario & Luigi: Brothership Trailer Offers New Look at the Game's Battle System

Nintendo is slowly pulling the curtain back on Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a new RPG coming to Switch later this year. Today, the company unveiled a new trailer that largely focuses on the game's battle system. Brothership will build on what we've seen from previous series entries, offering turn-based battles with some platforming elements. Bros. Attacks are a big part of that system, which allow Mario and Luigi to deliver heavy damage by working together. Today's trailer is on the shorter side, but it does highlight the game's vibrant graphics, while also giving series newcomers a chance to see how these battles work.

The new trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership can be found below.

As we can see from the trailer, Mario and Luigi can attack enemies using jumps or their hammers. That's long been a staple for the series, and players will have to adjust their strategy depending on the type of enemy they face; for example, a spiked enemy could end up hurting the brothers if they try using a jump, as opposed to a hammer attack. However, getting the timing right is also important; at one point in the trailer, Mario can be seen using a hammer attack, but delivering it too late, causing the head of the hammer to break off and hit Luigi instead of his opponent!

The Mario & Luigi series started life on Game Boy Advance, and was a staple of Nintendo's DS and 3DS handhelds. Brothership is the first game in the series designed for Switch, and it seems to be taking advantage of the system's improved visual abilities. From everything shown so far, the graphic style still feels authentic to games like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and Bowser's Inside Story, but the presentation seems to have drastically improved. Notably, the character animations look great so far, with Mario and Luigi both having slapstick reactions to the game's events.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is still more than a month away, with a current release date of November 7th. With The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom coming out next week, it's likely we'll see Brothership getting more attention from the company in terms of trailers, press releases, and possibly preorder bonuses. There's still a lot we don't know about the game, but hopefully things are starting to change!

What do you think of Mario & Luigi: Brothership so far? Have you played any previous games in the series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!