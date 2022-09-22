Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Has Gone Gold

The upcoming Nintendo Switch video game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has officially gone gold, Ubisoft has announced. This basically means that the video game should release as expected on October 20th, barring any unforeseen consequences. If you're not familiar with the phrase, a video game like this having "gone gold" is basically an industry term meaning that the base version of the video game is complete and has passed appropriate checks in order to appear on whatever platforms.

"We are very happy to announce that Mario + Rabbids has gone Gold!" the official Twitter account for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope shared in part. The October 20th release date for the Nintendo Switch was first officially announced back at the end of June during a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. You can check out the announcement for yourself below:

We are very happy to announce that Mario + Rabbids has gone Gold! Keep an eye out tomorrow for press’ first impressions of the game. pic.twitter.com/tsRgeqcd8l — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) September 21, 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the second title in the franchise to combine Nintendo's Mario characters with Ubisoft's Rabbids franchise. The original video game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, was released in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch. Both are turn-based strategy titles that require players to navigate characters around a battlefield and defeat enemies.

"Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos," an official description of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope from Ubisoft reads. "Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it's determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario, and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets."

As noted above, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on October 20th. The new title is a follow-up to the previously released Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle from Ubisoft. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

Are you looking forward to the release of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in October? What do you think of what's been shown of the upcoming video game so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!