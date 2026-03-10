Mario Fans Are Trying to Set a New World Record for MAR10 Day

Every year, Nintendo fans celebrate the brand’s iconic plumber on March 10th. The date has no specific relationship to the series, except that the abbreviation MAR 10 happens to spell out Mario. And that’s reason enough to celebrate. Over the years, Mario Day has become the perfect time to celebrate the beloved Super Mario series. And in 2026, one in-person celebration will attempt to mark the day by breaking a world record.

Along with online celebrations of all things Mario, Mario Day often brings a great excuse to gather with fellow fans in person. Many game stores will host events today in honor of the Nintendo classic. And one store is planning to try to break a world record with its celebration. Like many gaming stores, GameStop’s NYC location will host a celebration. And they’re asking fans to show up dressed as Mario in an attempt to set a new record for the largest gathering of Mario cosplayers.

GameStop Taking On World Record For Most People Dressed as Mario

Image courtesy of Nintendo

While many local GameStop locations will likely honor Mario Day, it’s the 23 E 14thSt. NYC store that’s gunning for a new world record. On March 10th from 4 PM – 8 PM ET, this GameStop location invites fans to dress up as Mario and head on down for its in-person event. Participants who show up in costume will get a $5 in-store credit, with additional prizes on offer for the best-dressed Mario. In fact, the overall standout Mario will win a free Nintendo Switch 2. Perfect for enjoying Super Mario Wonder‘s Switch 2 edition when it arrives on March 26th (or Pokopia – I won’t judge).

Fans who show up for the event between 4 PM and 8 PM can scan a special QR code to be counted towards the world record attempt. You’ll need to be wearing the basics: a red shirt, blue overalls, a red hat, and, of course, a mustache. To be eligible for the record-breaking attempt, not to mention the $5 store credit for GameStop, you’ll have to be dressed as Mario. Other characters like Luigi and Peach sadly don’t count this time around.

If you’re curious, the previous world record was set back in 2010 in Chifeng City, China. That event featured a grand total of 230 people in their Mario costume best. That’s pretty impressive, but I think fans can definitely top the record that’s been left standing for over 15 years. Even if you’re not based in NYC, it’s always fun to watch video game lovers try to set new records. I know I’ll be keeping tabs on progress to see whether fans can set a new all-time high for the most Marios in one location.

You can find more information about today’s in-person Mario Day celebration in NYC at the official event page. If you’re in NYC and want to see a brand-new record, grab your best Mario gear and head over during the event. Just don’t bet on finding a copy of Pokopia while you’re there, because that game is sold all the way out.

Will you be celebrating Mario Day today? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!