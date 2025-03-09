Mario Day: What It Is, and What We Can Expect

Mario Day is coming up, and for fans of the franchise, it’s an annual excuse to celebrate Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot. For those unfamiliar with the event, it happens every year on March 10th. Unlike Pokemon Day in February, Mario Day isn’t timed to coincide with the anniversary of the first game in the series, or anything like that. Instead, the date was selected simply because the abbreviation “MAR 10” happens to look a lot like Mario’s name. The whole thing is kind of silly, but since Nintendo started the tradition a few years back, the company has given fans multiple things to look forward to.

Price drops are the most common thing we see on Mario Day each year. Nintendo coordinates with many of its retail partners for the occasion, including Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. The company has already announced its discounts for this year’s event, which include Mario family titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Super Mario Odyssey. Some stores might also offer their own promotions outside of Nintendo’s own, so that’s something to keep an eye on. Speaking of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the game is hosting a special Community Challenge event, in which all participants can win 310 (see what they did there?) Platinum points.

mario kart 8 deluxe is getting a price cut and a community challenge event

Over the last few years, Nintendo has formed a close relationship with LEGO, and that has resulted in a lot of sets based on the Super Mario franchise. This year, LEGO has a promotion on its official store, which will see double points on all Super Mario purchases, and a free gift for spending $40 or more. Beyond sales, LEGO has been a big participant in Mario Day celebrations. Last year, the company began teasing its line of Mario Kart products the day before Mario Day. It’s possible we could see a similar announcement this year, possibly related to the LEGO Game Boy, or the rumored LEGO Icons Mario Kart set.

As for Nintendo themselves, the company could have some announcements to make. Mario Day 2024 saw some pretty big news, most notably an official announcement and release date for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Besides that, Nintendo also revealed the release dates for two Mario family games: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. The next Mario movie doesn’t come out until April 3rd, 2026, but it’s possible we could get some kind of news, including casting announcements or even a teaser.

The big question heading into Mario Day this year is whether we’ll see anything video game related. A new Mario Kart game in development for Nintendo Switch 2 was announced in January, and we can expect to see it featured during a special Nintendo Direct that will take place on April 2nd. It’s possible we could see the game show up before that on March 10th, or that Nintendo could announce another Mario game for the new system. At this time, there’s no way of knowing for sure, but fans will want to keep an eye out that day, as we can expect to see something from Nintendo!

