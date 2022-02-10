Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 1 Tracks Revealed

Nintendo made waves during its most recent Direct when it announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would be receiving a number of new tracks in the form of paid DLC over the course of the next year. In total, Nintendo is planning to release 48 tracks from previous Mario Kart games in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of something that it’s calling the Booster Course Pass. And while it remains to be seen what tracks from the past will be returning over time, we now know for certain what courses will be coming in Wave 1.

In total, eight new tracks for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will be coming with Wave 1, which is set to launch next month. The tracks that Nintendo has opted to remaster as part of this first release include courses from Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, and Mario Kart 7. These eight tracks in total will be split across two new Cups that players can also compete in. Specifically, these Cups include the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup.

Perhaps the most interesting part about this Wave 1 release is that the majority of the tracks that are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are from Mario Kart Tour. If you’re not familiar with this entry, it’s the one that Nintendo opted to release on mobile devices. As such, these courses in particular may be unfamiliar to those who haven’t ever played any Mario Kart games outside of the mainline series.

As a whole, Wave 1 of the Booster Course Pass is set to release for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next month on March 18th. If you’d like to get a look at all eight tracks that will be included with this wave, you can find each of them listed down below.

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)