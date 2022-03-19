Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Has Fans Appreciating Mario Kart Tour Tracks

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has released that new track DLC and people are surprised by how good the Mario Kart Tour tracks are. 42 new tracks are coming to the Nintendo Switch and the latest salvo of courses hit the platform this week. Big favorites like Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii and Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64 are now in the game. But, a lot of the conversation online centers around how the courses from Mario Kart Tour have stolen the show. A lot has been made of the mobile game and it’s monetization structure. But, with the versions of the courses that exist now, it’s clear that these are some solid courses. No one expected the showing that’s gone on since the DLC pack debuted. Check out what people are saying down below.

They wrote when the courses were announced: “Speed through location-based courses like Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game in addition to nostalgic favorites like N64 Choco Mountain and Wii Coconut Mall.”

In a surprisingly turn of events, the tracks from Mario Kart Tour are the BEST tracks from the DLC.



(Coconut Mall is also very cool, though) pic.twitter.com/hIw0cmvy5I — Jhonatan Carneiro (@JhoCarneiro) March 19, 2022

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Pack is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Have you been impressed by the new courses? Let us know down in the comments!

Ninja Hideaway from Mario Kart Tour is ABSOLUTE BANGER pic.twitter.com/nJzJREufXl — kaiimaster (@kaiimaster0102) March 16, 2022

Tokyo Blur.



Coming from Mario Kart Tour, this place allows for the Mario aesthetic to blend in nicely with this Japanese capital.



The highway drive at the end is sweet. pic.twitter.com/8z9kqNSSNk — Michael Mack (@themack625) March 19, 2022

something about nintendo reusing tracks from mario kart tour but not yk.. the fully voiced and animated characters is weird pic.twitter.com/txj88fqJr1 — charlie 🐸 (@Neqtuen) March 18, 2022

Since Mario Kart Tour's been a guilty pleasure of mine, I'm so happy to see all the love for Ninja Hideaway on Mario Kart 8

(oh, and the rest of the tracks also slap!) pic.twitter.com/Ic024DbAKr — 🎙Juan🌌 | Voice Actor (Hiatus) (@ClassyJavelinVA) March 19, 2022

Me playing the Mario Kart Tour course on the MK8 DLC pic.twitter.com/AvQhhDvwmj — JT || Take you for a ride (@WheelJackCasual) March 19, 2022

