Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Has Fans Appreciating Mario Kart Tour Tracks

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has released that new track DLC and people are surprised by how good the Mario Kart Tour tracks are. 42 new tracks are coming to the Nintendo Switch and the latest salvo of courses hit the platform this week. Big favorites like Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii and Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64 are now in the game. But, a lot of the conversation online centers around how the courses from Mario Kart Tour have stolen the show. A lot has been made of the mobile game and it’s monetization structure. But, with the versions of the courses that exist now, it’s clear that these are some solid courses. No one expected the showing that’s gone on since the DLC pack debuted. Check out what people are saying down below.
They wrote when the courses were announced: “Speed through location-based courses like Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game in addition to nostalgic favorites like N64 Choco Mountain and Wii Coconut Mall.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Pack is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Have you been impressed by the new courses? Let us know down in the comments!