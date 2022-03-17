Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Update Live, Track List Confirmed

The first wave of Booster Course Pass DLC is live in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alongside a new update. The update doesn’t reveal any new fixes or improvements to the Nintendo Switch game, because there is none. In other words, there aren’t official patch notes for the update, but there is a list of all the new content it adds, or, more specifically, all the new courses, which there are eight of. The Booster Course Pass is adding a total of 48 remastered tracks, which will be released in waves through “the end of 2023.”

For the first wave, eight tracks have been added across the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup. And as relayed yesterday, these tracks come with some unexpected improvements, or at least Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii does. For now, it remains to be seen if the other courses got the same touch up as fan-favorite Coconut Mal..

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the full tracklist for this first wave, courtesy of Nintendo Everything:

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Nintendo 3DS)

Choco Mountain (Nintendo 64)

Coconut Mall (Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Nintendo DS)

Sky Garden (Game Boy Advance)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

If the update does anything else, it’s not listed by Nintendo. That said, if players discover anything new about the update, like any secret improvements or changes not related to the maps above, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Mario Kart and all things Nintendo, click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below:

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this first wave of Booster Course Pass?