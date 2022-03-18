Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Leak Reveals Future DLC Courses

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC for Nintendo Switch in the form of the Booster Course Pass, which is set add 48 remastered tracks from the series past to the Switch game across six different waves, with the final wave poised to drop by the end of 2023. The first wave was released this week alongside a surprise upgrade. The second wave has yet to be revealed and we don’t know when it will release. That said, we may know some of the courses it will add, courtesy of a new datamining leak.

Digging through the files of the recent update, Twitter user Joshua Goldie uncovered a wide range of course names that have been added to the files of the game, indicating work on their respective remasters is in active development for future waves. The leak has, more specifically, revealed the following courses: Syndey Sprint, LA Laps, Koopa Cape, Mario Circuit, Rainbow Road 3DS, Wario Stadium, New York Minutes, Vanilla Lake, Maple Treeway, Sunset Wilds, Vancouver Velocity, Merry Mountain, Shy Guy Bazaar, DK Summit, and Rainbow Road Wii.

Now, just because these courses are in the files doesn’t mean they will be added to the final game. While this does indicate they are being added, things could change.

Cracked the dlc with minutes to spare. Unreleased tracks have prefixes that may correspond and leak future tracks. #MK8D #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/I4UD8fT9hn — Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) March 17, 2022

For now, this should all be taken with a grain of salt like any leak. Datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, but none of this is official information. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this leak or the speculation it has created. Nintendo doesn’t comment on leaks so we don’t expect this to change, but if for some reason this expectation is swerved and a comment is provided, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo — including everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors and leaks — click here.

The Booster Course Pass that is set to contain all 48 of these DLC tracks is available for $24.99. That said, if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber, then it’s included with your subscription.