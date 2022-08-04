Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Adds New DLC, Fixes Fan-Favorite Course

As previously announced, Nintendo has today released the second wave of DLC for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. That includes the courses New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Sydney Spring, Snow Land, Mushroom Gorge, and Sky-High Sundae. Alongside the new DLC, there is a more general patch for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that includes a much-desired change to a previously added course.

In case you somehow missed it, a previous wave of DLC for the kart racer included the popular Coconut Mall course with one major change. More specifically, when it appeared in other Mario Kart entries, the cars on the course actually moved around, but the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe version of the course initially had them parked. As of the latest patch, however, the cars with Shy Guys in them now move around from time to time once again.

You can check out the full patch notes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ver. 2.1.0, straight from Nintendo, below:

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 2 (two cups and eight courses).

General

Increased the number of ghosts you can download from 16 to 32.

Adjusted the extent to which a vehicle is thrown, depending on its weight.

Further shortened the time it takes for item boxes to regenerate after another player takes them.

Shortened the time it takes for one player to be able to pick up a coin that another player has dropped.

Made it so that it is easier to face the way forward in mid-air when using Smart Steering.

The cars that the Shy Guys are riding in in Wii Coconut Mall now move from time to time in all modes other than the Time Trial mode.

Fixed Issues

Fixed issue where player could not choose a DLC course even though a player in the lobby in "Friends" has the Booster Course Pass.

Fixed issue where player did not receive coins even though they used the Feather in Coin Runners to steal a rival's coins.

Fixed issue where player could receive two items from one item box in N64 Toad's Turnpike.

As noted above, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ver. 2.1.0 is now available alongside the release of Wave 2 courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass. More broadly, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available for the Nintendo Switch, and the Booster Course Pass is available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription or sold separately for $24.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular kart racer from Nintendo right here.

What do you think about the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC? Are you excited to see Coconut Mall fixed?