Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Set To Get ‘Further Updates’

Ever since its release back in April 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become a huge bestseller for the Nintendo Switch. It’s cleared five million copies sold and continues to be a big hit despite the fact it hasn’t gotten any new content in a while, save for support for the Nintendo Labo. But that could be changing very soon.

Nintendo’s “conductor” Shinya Takahashi recent spoke with Nintendo of America in an “Ask Mr. Takahashi” segment featured over on Twitter, which you can watch below. In it, he spoke at great length about what’s coming from the company but also made a fun little mention when it came to Mario Kart.

At about the 24 second mark in the video, he talks a little bit about Mario Kart‘s Labo support. But after that, he says, “There will be further updates for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so please look forward to it.”

Note that he didn’t make it clear what these updates entail. Are we looking at small things that will make using the Nintendo Labo better? Or perhaps he’s hinting that more content could be added to the game down the road? (No pun intended.)

Mr. Takahashi answered a few questions on some of his favorite #NintendoSwitch titles, including The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and #Splatoon2! pic.twitter.com/UsKJKHNfLT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 12, 2018

Nintendo has become well known for supporting their games for the long-term. Splatoon 2 has gotten a handful of updates including the new Octo expansion, and will continue to get them through December. ARMS has also seen its fair share of additional content; and Super Mario Odyssey added a special Luigi-themed mode with timed challenges.

So it would make sense for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to get something new. But we’re wondering what it’ll be. More classic tracks from older games? More playable drivers? A new mode? Or perhaps just little tweaks to make the game even more enjoyable than it already is?

Whatever the case, we’re sure to get details sooner rather than later.

You can enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch right now. If you prefer to go a little old-school, the original Mario Kart 8 is also available for the Wii U, though that version won’t be getting the updates.