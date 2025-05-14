Mario Kart 8 Gets Surprise Update Ahead of Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World and the Nintendo Switch 2 are right around the corner. While most Nintendo fans are prepping for the new console’s launch on June 5th, Nintendo surprised its players by releasing an update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. With the next entry so close, this is the potentially final update for the fan-favorite kart racer. While the update is small, its timing is of more importance here as we near the launch of Mario Kart World. Mario Kart 8 began on the Wii U and saw a Nintendo Switch port with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, giving the titles over a decade to delight fans. Mario Kart World is poised to be the most ambitious entry in the series yet, but it is nice to see Nintendo give Mario Kart 8 Deluxe attention still.
Version 3.0.4 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe resolves some issues with the game, specifically with 3DS Music Park in Time Trials and an issue with coins on N64 Rainbow Road. These are minor updates, but for those who aren’t picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, they are appreciated.
For a full list of patch notes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Update 3.0.4, continue reading below.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Version 3.0.4 Patch Notes
General
- Fixed issue where, when playing “3DS Music Park” during Time Trials and the player opened and closed the pause menu over and over, the timing of the “notes” jumping lost sync with the background music and ghost data that was registered would start not playing correctly.
- The timing of the “notes” jumping still loses sync with the background music when opening and closing the menu even after applying updated data, but they will jump at correct timing when the ghost data plays.
- Ghost data for “3DS Music Park” that was created in Ver.3.0.3. or earlier cannot be uploaded.
- Ghost data that has this problem occur may be deleted without prior notice from “Online Ghosts.”
- Fixed issue where coins thrown by spectators disappear before they fall onto the course in “N64 Rainbow Road.”