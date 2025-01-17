10 Nintendo Crossovers We Want in Mario Kart 9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is no doubt the best Mario Kart, though Mario Kart: Double Dash does give it some competition. It also features the most content in any Mario Kart ever, with 96 tracks, over 40 characters, and multiple options for karts and parts. However, one of the most notable inclusions in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is characters, karts, and tracks from other Nintendo series. Normally only Mario characters are added, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe saw Link, Animal Crossing Villagers, Isabelle, and Inklings from Splatoon added. Naturally, many fans are hopeful more franchises from Nintendo will make it into Mario Kart 9.

Nintendo has so many IPs to choose from, narrowing them down to a list of ten was a challenging feat. That said, these are the characters we’d love to see cross over into Mario Kart 9.

Banjo & Kazooie

While Banjo & Kazooie is technically a product of developer Rare, which is owned by Microsoft, Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie were original Nintendo titles published by Nintendo. Rare also notably made Diddy Kong Racing, so slipping Banjo & Kazooie into Mario Kart 9 is a no-brainer. Heck, Banjo & Kazooie even got the awful Banjo: Nuts & Bolts which was a pseudo-racer, if nothing else. This proves the iconic duo would fit in perfectly alongside Mario and Luigi.

There are numerous ideas for karts and tracks to go alongside Banjo & Kazooie, but Spiral Mountain makes the most sense. It is iconic and the starter world for Banjo-Kazooie and including it in Mario Kart 9 beside the bear and bird would pay homage to the pair’s beginnings. They would likely have to be heavyweight characters considering not just Banjo’s size, but also accounting for Kazooie.

Pikachu

Including Pokemon in Mario Kart 9 is probably the biggest ask considering it is one of the biggest IPs on Nintendo consoles. Pikachu is the Pokemon mascot and makes the most sense, but Nintendo could choose from any Pokemon to add, such as fan-favorites Charizard and Eevee, or, god forbid, Incineroar. Pikachu would be a great choice, bringing a lot of life and flair to Mario Kart 9, and showcasing the powerhouse IPs Nintendo has.

Pikachu would likely be a lightweight character and could feature a Pokeball or Pokedex-themed kart. For a track, the possibilities are endless. Figuring in The Pokemon Company’s love for Kanto, a track that takes players across the cities of Kanto would be incredible. But this may be too ambitious, and Mario Kart 9 could feature something like Celadon or Saffron City since they are the largest in Kanto. Adding in stuff like the Pokemon Center, Poke Mart, Gym, and other landmarks from these cities would make it feel alive.

Kirby

Kirby is another household Nintendo name and would be perfect for Mario Kart 9. Kirby’s adorableness and aesthetic would definitely suit Mario Kart 9 as recent years have only seen Kirby’s popularity grow. Kirby can easily be seen as one of the main IPs of Nintendo, making it among the original Super Smash Bros. roster. Honestly, it’s surprising Kirby didn’t make it into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Kirby would likely be a lightweight or middleweight character, but this would depend on how Nintendo interprets Kirby’s weight and powers. A funny choice would be the car from Kirby and the Forgotten Lands for his kart, though it may look odd with Kirby driving a car Kirby swallowed. Finally, Dream Land is the most iconic stage and makes the most sense for Kirby’s track in Mario Kart 9.

Samus

Another obvious choice for Mario Kart 9 is Samus. Metroid fans have been eating well in past years, with Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered, plus a surprise skin in Rocket League. With Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on the horizon, an inclusion in Mario Kart 9 would be the icing on the cake for Samus. Not only would Metroid fans appreciate Samus in Mario Kart 9, but it would build up hype and introduce her to more players in proximity to her next adventure.

Samus would have to be a heavyweight character considering her powersuit, but Nintendo could make her a middleweight character too. Samus’s spaceship is the obvious choice for a kart and would look pretty good racing down tracks in Mario Kart 9, though Nintendo could be morbid and let her race in an actual Metroid Larva. Any number of planets could be used as a track for Samus, but Chozo Ruins would be a great option.

Fox McCloud

We’re keeping the space theme as the next crossover character perfect for Mario Kart 9 is Fox McCloud. Star Fox has long been neglected on Nintendo Switch, and including the daring pilot in Mario Kart 9 is the breath of fresh air Fox needs. Fox McCloud has a great design, and the wide audience of Mario Kart would be a great way to reintroduce Fox and show his potential.

Fox McCloud would fit in as a middleweight character and could have balanced stats similar to how Mario is. The Arwing is easily the best choice and would be an iconic kart in Mario Kart 9. It has the same legacy as the Blue Falcon from F-Zero. For a track, the Lylat System would be perfect as Nintendo could make it like Rainbow Road with a track going through space. Arwings flying overhead would be a nice touch and showcase the potential for a new Star Fox game.

Marth

Even after all the Fire Emblem characters added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there has yet to be a crossover with Mario Kart. Mario Kart 9 could fix this and add a Fire Emblem character. Marth makes the most sense, being the most iconic, but Lyn, Byleth, and even Alear would be good choices. It would be fantastic to see Marth and Link racing and bring back memories from their clash in Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s Subspace Emissary.

Marth has the potential to be a middleweight or heavyweight character depending on how Nintendo wants to handle it. As for a kart, Nintendo could incorporate designs from the series, whether it be a mobile castle, a dragon, or even the classic horse; a Fire Emblem kart has tons of potential. A war-torn and ravaged battlefield would be a fantastic track, with soldiers fighting on the sidelines and maybe even a dragon flying overhead. Adding a grid would be a humorous touch as well.

Spring Man/Ribbon Girl

ARMS has so much potential and was a surprise hit for one of Nintendo’s newest IPs. Min-Min making it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was a fantastic achievement for the game, but Mario Kart 9 provides another opportunity for Nintendo to show some love to the fighting game. Spring Man makes the most sense for Mario Kart 9, but Ribbon Girl could also fit as a great racer.

Both Ribbon Girl and Spring Man would likely be middleweight characters, though heavyweight could work depending on their height if it’s comparable to Rosalina. A kart featuring the character’s designs would be fitting, but Nintendo could use another character’s designs to showcase more of ARMS. Spring Stadium was already used in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so choosing Ribbon Ring, Ninja College, Buster Beach, or one of the other fighters’ arenas would be a good move for an ARMS track in Mario Kart 9.

Captain Olimar

Another Nintendo series seeing more love is Pikmin, so Captain Olimar is a no-brainer for Mario Kart 9. Olimar is incredibly small and adorable, so he would fit alongside others such as the baby characters. Nintendo could opt to use Pikmin instead, giving them different colors and looks like Yoshi and Shy Guy in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it would be a weird move considering Olimar is the most iconic character from the series.

There is no doubt Olimar would be a lightweight character. Nintendo could even make a tiny weight category just for Olimar, but that would be a little unfair. Olimar’s ship would have to be the choice for a Pikmin kart as there isn’t much else that would make sense. Using a crash site for Olimar’s track would allow Nintendo to create something akin to Ribbon Road where everyday objects appear huge as racers drive around a backyard with a crashed spaceship in the center.

Captain Falcon

The fact Captain Falcon wasn’t in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a crime, but Nintendo can include the legendary racer in Mario Kart 9 and fix this mistake. Captain Falcon already has two stages and his kart in-game, so there isn’t any good reason he isn’t already in the series. Take into account the success of F-Zero 99 and Captain Falcon all but has to be in Mario Kart 9.

Captain Falcon could either be middleweight or heavyweight, but the latter seems to make the most sense. Since the Blue Falcon is already in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it could return in Mario Kart 9 or Nintendo could add the Golden Fox, Wild Goose, or Black Bull to show off another racer from F-Zero. Nintendo has plenty of options for a new track, and considering Mute City and Big Blue are already available, something like Sand Ocean or Fire Field would be fitting inclusions.

Shulk/Rex

The Xenoblade series has never had a better console than Nintendo Switch, and it would be nice to see this continued in Mario Kart 9 on the Nintendo Switch 2. Shulk is the most known protagonist, but considering his addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rex or Noah would be good choices to diversify. Pyra and Mythra were also in Smash, but they may be a bit too robust for Mario Kart 9.

Nintendo would probably consider any Xenoblade Chronicles protagonist a middleweight, regardless of whether it’s Shulk, Rex, or Noah. Depending on who is selected, a kart based on their weapon or a Bionis, Ouroboris, or Azurda would be fitting. Lastly, the track would depend on which character is added, meaning Nintendo has plenty of options, but something with a sweeping landscape and landmarks from the respective Xenoblade game is the best choice.

As stated, Nintendo has so many options for IPs to crossover with Mario Kart 9. Not mentioned but still good choices would be Isaac from Golden Sun, Pit from Kid Icarus, Ness from Earthbound, Andy from Advanced Wars, or Little Mac from Punch-Out!!. Nintendo may not even include crossover characters, but we certainly hope they do.