Mario Kart 9’s New Mario Bros Track Looks Better Than Ever

One of the most anticipated games of all time, especially with how many Nintendo Switch 2 leaks there have been, is a new Mario Kart. Nintendo finally officially revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 and included a surprise bit of footage showing off the new and upcoming Mario Kart. Fans spotted it will allow for up to 24 racers on a single track, and possibly a new item, but what stood out the most was the new course revealed during this footage. The chosen track should come as no surprise, as it is one of the most iconic in the series. However, it sports a brand new look and we’re all for it.

Fans know almost every Mario Kart introduces racers with the Mario Circuit course. There have been numerous iterations of Mario Circuit, and even the occasional Luigi Circuit or Luigi Raceway. Each of these typically features a grassy aesthetic, and usually are fairly easy tracks, but the new Mario Kart looks to shake things up.

Now dubbed Mario Bros. Circuit, we can only assume this is the new Mario Circuit, which seems to fuse Mario & Luigi’s tracks into one, though we may still get a new Luigi’s Mansion track. But the most eye-catching thing about the footage is the new theme for Mario Bros. Circuit. For the first time, Mario’s course has ditched the grassy theme and gone with a desert theme.

The footage gives a good look at what to expect from Mario Bros. Circuit aside from the desert area. The start of the track has players going to the right and taking a dirt road, but arrow signs are blocking more of the paved road, possibly hinting at a course change between laps. The blocked left path curves around a raised area where some stairs and umbrellas can be seen.

The dirt path leads back onto a paved road, which takes players on a straightaway with height elevations. A boost pad is seen before players come across Yoshi’s Diner with a burger-themed appearance. There appear to be alternate routes through Yoshi’s Diner, with some strange-looking flame object. Item boxes and various cars can be seen driving on the road, as well as what may be train tracks crossing the road.

Additionally, in keeping with many of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s courses, advertisements can be seen alongside the road. There are also various species from Mario games, like Yoshis, Toads, Shy Guys, and Hammer Bros, cheering racers from the sidelines. Here are the locations and advertisements we spotted in the new Mario Kart footage.

Mario Kart 9 Locations and Advertisements

Yoshi’s Diner/Burgers

Mario Motors

Shine Sprite

Fire Flower Gas Station

Luigi Tires

MKTV (Mario Kart TV)

Squidforce

1-Up Fuel

Daisy Air Freshener Orange

Bob-omb Plugs

The new Mario Bros. Circuit already looks great from the little amount of footage Nintendo revealed. Fans may see more of this course during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd, but that remains to be seen. The new Mario Kart will likely be shown off more during the event, as the series is one of the best way to sell consoles.