Mario Kart Rumor Reveals Huge Gameplay Change in New Game

A new Mario Kart rumor has potentially revealed the first details on the new Nintendo Switch 2 game. It has been nine days since a new Mario Kart game was revealed alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. What the Mario Kart game is called, when it will release, and what Mario Kart fans should expect Nintendo has not said. Meanwhile, what little has been shown has divided fans.

When official details on the new Mario Kart Nintendo Switch 2 game will be revealed, we don’t know. The first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd, seems the most likely venue to provide this information, but before that a new rumor about the game with some interesting details has surfaced online and been making the rounds.

The rumor comes the way of popular Instagram account Mr.Nintendad, which has over 100,000 followers. The page relays word that the game is adding pit stops to Mario Kart, where plays can refuel their karts and change tires. This would be a major addition to Mario Kart, which in turn suggests it would be limited to a specific mode akin to something like a hardcore mode as Nintendo is not going to disrupt the entire Mario Kart formula with such a major gameplay change. Whatever the case, it would add a tactical layer to a series that is predominately skill-driven with random luck mixed in.

Of course, take this rumor with a grain of salt. While it has been making the rounds and garnering attention, it is nothing more than a rumor. So far, it has not drawn Nintendo out for any type of comment. We do not suspect this will change as Nintendo rarely comments on rumors and has yet to comment on a single previous rumor about this game. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

The untitled Mario Kart game is not confirmed, but expected to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game releasing this year. For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch 2 game and everything else from the series — including all of the latest Mario Kart news, all of the latest Mario Kart rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mario Kart speculation — click here.