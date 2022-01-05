Nintendo Insider Provides Update on Next Mario Kart Game

It’s been seven years since Nintendo released Mario Kart 8 and four years since it brought the game to Nintendo Switch via Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Since 2014, Mario Kart 8 has been Nintendo’s best-selling game, and even last year, it was one of the best-selling games in the world. That said, while there’s little incentive to make a new installment with the current installment selling so well, apparently, Nintendo is making the next mainline installment.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Nintendo insider and leaker, Leaky Pandy, provided an update on the next installment in the series, saying they’ve heard it will finally be revealed this year. To this end, the leaker notes they’ve heard the project referred to as both “Mario Kart 10” and “Mario Kart Crossroad.”

Now, I know what you’re wondering, how are we onto Mario Kart 10 if Mario Kart 9 hasn’t been released yet. Well, it’s because Nintendo said to consider Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit as Mario Kart 9, which may explain why it’s looking to dump the numerical titling in general and go with “Mario Kart Crossroad.” That said, why it would change a successful formula, we don’t know.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update. So far, Nintendo hasn’t commented on the report nor the speculation it has created. It’s unlikely it will, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

