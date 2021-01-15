Nintendo Switch Getting One of 2021's Biggest Games Next Week

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting one of 2021's biggest games next week. Next month, Switch and Switch Lite will get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, but before this, not much of huge significance is coming to the console, other than one of 2021's most notable releases: Hitman 3. Today, IO Interactive announced that Agent 47's latest adventure will release via the Nintendo eShop on January 20, the same day it hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. We already knew the stealth game was coming to these platforms since August 2020, but until today, there was no word when the Nintendo Switch version would release, suggesting it would come sometime after launch. Obviously, these assumptions turned out to be wrong though.

That said, while Hitman 3 will be available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite next week, it will not be in the same form as other platforms. Rather, Hitman 3 will only be playable on the pair of Nintendo consoles as Hitman 3: Cloud Version, a cloud-based edition of the game that can't be downloaded, only streamed.

It's unclear if there any differences between the versions other than the aforementioned distinction, and it's unclear why IO Interactive is going this route, but it may be because this is the only way it could get the game running on the underpowered Nintendo hardware.

As for the game itself, it's set to be the conclusion of the recent Hitman trilogy and is poised to be 2021's first notable release.

"Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations," reads an official pitch of the game. "Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits. Enjoy unrivaled freedom and complete your objectives as the game world reacts to everything you do. IO Interactive’s award-winning Glacier technology powers Hitman III‘s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability."

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, previews, and more -- click here or check out the relevant links below: