Mario Kart 9 Trends as Fans Share What They Want in the Next Game

Over the last few days, rumors about the next Mario Kart game have been circulating online, following Dr. Serkan Toto from Kantan Games telling GamesIndustry.biz that a new game is in active development, and that it will have a twist. Since then, fans have been speculating about what that twist might be. Many believe the game will offer a roster and locations based on characters outside of the Mario family, including characters from the Kirby and Pokemon families. Others are hoping to see the return of the two-player Karts from Double Dash, or a return for every previous Mario Kart track.
Naturally, all this speculation has led to “Mario Kart 9” trending on social media! There’s no indication that will be the game’s title, or when an official reveal for the game will happen. Mario Kart 8 first released in 2014 on Wii U, before being ported to Switch. It’s been nearly eight years since fans have had the opportunity to play a wholly-new Mario Kart game, outside of spin-offs like Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. After all this time, perhaps we’ve reached the final lap!
