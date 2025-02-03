Mario Kart Fans Demand Controversial Item Be Removed From New Game

Mario Kart fans are demanding Nintendo remove a controversial item from the new Mario Kart game. Alongside the January 16 Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, a new Mario Kart game was revealed. Unfortunately, the reveal was more of a teaser than an actual reveal. The few seconds of footage didn’t reveal much of note other than a controversial redesign of Donkey Kong and a change to the number of racers. We know next to nothing about the new Mario Kart, including what it will be called. Nintendo didn’t even disclose whether the game is going to be called Mario Kart 9 or Mario Kart X like some previous rumors suggested, or something else entirely. Despite knowing little about the game, expectations are starting to take shape. To this end, fans are demanding Nintendo remove an infamous item from the new game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What items will be in this new Mario Kart remains to be seen, but if the last handful of Mario games are any indication Bloopers will be in the game. The item has been a staple since its introduction in 2005 with Mario Kart DS. And it’s been contentious the moment it was added and it remains contentious.

This is most evident on the Mario Kart Reddit page. One of the top posts on the Mario Kart Reddit page this week is a tongue-in-cheek post threatening to sue Nintendo if they bring back the Blooper item via the new Mario Kart. The popularity of the post, and the comments, suggest this is not a left-field take at all. Meanwhile, there is also a new post dedicated to asking Mario Kart fans what items they don’t want to see in the new Mario Kart. And what’s the most popular reply? Blooper.

“It’s so annoying and poorly designed. It only hurts new players. But yet for some reason they put it in not only Mario Kart but Mario Party Jamboree has a blooper item that does the exact same thing it does in Mario Kart,” reads one of the aforementioned comments. “I don’t know why they are so obsessed with the damn thing.”

It remains to be seen if Blooper will be in the new Mario Kart, but unless the new game is introducing several new items or going to attempt to streamline and reboot the series, it is hard to imagine Blooper or any other staple item being removed.

For more Mario Kart coverage — including all of the latest Mario Kart news, all of the latest Mario Kart rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mario Kart speculation — click here.