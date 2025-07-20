Mario Kart Game Getting New Content For the First Time in Nearly Two Years

Last month, Mario Kart World was released as the big launch game for Nintendo Switch 2. Over the last six weeks or so, fans have been sharing their custom photo mode designs on social media, and exploring every nook and cranny in free roam. The cost of being able to play this new entry in the series is pretty steep, and if you haven’t bought the new Nintendo system just yet, you might be feeling a little bit of jealousy. Thankfully, an older Mario Kart game is getting some new content, which should help to ease the sting a little bit.

In a surprising move, Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart Tour will be getting additional content in just a few short days. That’s actually pretty notable, as the company announced that updates for the game were coming to an end all the way back in September 2023. In that announcement, Nintendo explicitly stated that “no new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added.” It seems the release of Mario Kart World was too big of a deal to let go by without some kind of celebration, so Mario Kart Tour is getting a special campaign.

The new Mario Kart Tour campaign will begin on Wednesday, July 23rd and will run through Wednesday, August 6th. During the event, players will be able to obtain Mario and Luigi’s mechanic outfits from Mario Kart World, and four new Karts will be added to the game. The Kart designs are all based on the Tiny Titan introduced in the Nintendo Switch 2 game. For those that have wanted an excuse to jump back into Mario Kart Tour, this would seem like the perfect excuse to do so.

While Mario Kart Tour‘s updates largely ended two years ago, the game remains fully playable. The mobile game had a large impact on the Mario Kart series, adding several new courses to the franchise. The vast majority of those courses were brought over to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through that game’s Booster Course Pass DLC, but one of them remains fully exclusive. That course is Piranha Plant Pipeline, which actually just made a comeback in Mario Kart Tour earlier this month. The course will remain in the game through July 22nd, so fans can check it out right up until the start of the Mario Kart World crossover event.

The Tiny Titan is one of the more notable new Karts that was introduced in Mario Kart World. It’s got a fun design that immediately stands out, and the four variants coming to Mario Kart Tour all look pretty great. This event might not be as exciting as seeing actual new courses added, but it’s nice that Nintendo continues to offer new content nearly six years after the mobile game made its debut.

Are you happy to see new content added to Mario Kart Tour? Have you spent a lot of time with the mobile game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!