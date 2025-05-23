Mario Kart World Reveals a New Major Upgrade on Mario Kart 8

Nintendo has confirmed a new major upgrade Mario Kart 8 is packing in comparison to Mario Kart 8. While some associate Mario Kart 8 as a Nintendo Switch game thanks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it is actually a 2014 Wii U game. Suffice to say, you would expect Mario Kart World to be a substantial upgrade as it is arriving not just over a decade later, but with a whole console generation separating it. And by many accounts, it appears to be a major upgrade, though fundamentally it is still very much the same game.

To this end, Nintendo recently confirmed that when Mario Kart World releases, it will have over 200 music tracks. To put that number into context, when Mario Kart 8 released, it only had 68 music tracks. Now, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this number did eventually get over 100, but nowhere near the 200-plus Mario Kart World is going to have. And according to Nintendo, the music is all brand new and not borrowed from any previous Mario Kart game.

“Altogether, over 200 for the ‘jukebox,’ said Nintendo when asked about the number of music tracks in the game.“These are all brand-new arrangements, and we also did live recordings. We prepared pieces from quite a wide variety of musical genres. I believe those who are well-versed in video game music, as well as those who aren’t, will enjoy listening to them.”

How good any of this music will be, remains to be seen. Sometimes less is more. That said, while Mario Kart games have had good music in the past, it is certainly not something the series is known for. Meanwhile, if Mario Kart 8 Deluxe doubled the amount of music Mario Kart 8 had, it is safe to assume by the time the next Mario Kart game comes out Mario Kart World could have hundreds of music tracks.

Mario Kart World is set to release worldwide on June 5, alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. For more coverage on the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch game — including all of the latest Mario Kart World news, all of the latest Mario Kart World rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mario Kart World speculation — click here.