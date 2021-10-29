Mario Party Superstars First Update Live Alongside Patch Notes

Mario Party Superstars is out today on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED alongside the game’s first post-launch update. According to the patch notes of the update, Nintendo hasn’t done much to the game with its first patch. In fact, the update is limited to two lines of patch notes, both of which fix an issue with the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, which means it’s unclear how long it will take to download. Given the patch notes are so short, you’d assume the file size will be minuscule, but for now, this is just an assumption. Meanwhile, there’s no word when the game’s next update will be out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the aforementioned patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo:

Patch Notes:

Fixed an issue in which the software forcibly ends when switching tabs in the encyclopedia while Urchin’s page is selected.

Fixed other issues to improve the overall gameplay experience.



Mario Party Superstars is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of our review of the game:

“Mario Party Superstars might not reinvent the wheel in any way, but its additions are very much wanted,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “From online play to controller pairing, these little additions add up to something special. Fans new and old will definitely find joy in this nostalgic remake, so die-hard players just need to keep their expectations in line. Mario Party Superstars is a fun game like those before it, and its nostalgic flair is endearing enough to cover its flaws.”

For more coverage on the game and all things Nintendo — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below:

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you enjoying Mario Party Superstars?