Nintendo Switch Getting Classic Star Wars Games Next Month

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a few classic Star Wars games next month. Between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, the LEGO games, and the continued revival of Star Wars Battlefront, the last several years have been quite good to Star Wars fans. And between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and Knights of the Old Republic Remake, the good times will continue to flow. That said, there are many Star Wars fans who prefer the classic games of yesteryear, such as the ones coming to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles on November 16.

More specifically, on November 16 publisher THQ Nordic and developer Aspyr Media will release Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection and Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo on Nintendo Switch at $30 a pop. As you can probably discern from the titles, Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection includes Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. Meanwhile, the latter, Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo, comes with and Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando. As you may know, all of these games are on the Nintendo Switch. Individually, they aren’t new, but the bundles are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, it’s not entirely clear if a retail run is in the pipeline or if the pair of releases will be limited to the Nintendo eShop. It sounds like they will be available at retail, but it’s quite possible they could have a smaller retail run compared to other bigger Switch games.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, deals, guides, reviews, interviews, previews, videos, and hot-takes — click here or, alternatively, on some of the relevant and recent links listed right below: