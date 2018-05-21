Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Could Be Getting a Gold Edition

Ever since its release last summer, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle has become a massive success for both Ubisoft and the Nintendo Switch. It’s also managed to become a huge crossover hit while, at the same time, giving players of all ages a fun strategy/action game to enjoy.

But now Ubisoft could be looking at producing a more definitive version of the game in an attempt to boost its sales even further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the company’s recent sales report, Ubisoft has revealed that there is a Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids on the way. That’s not officially confirmed but it appears that the game could be confirmed — and then released — during its pre-E3 press conference set to take place on June 11.

During that time, it appears we’ll also get information on the forthcoming downloadable content for the game. The Donkey Kong themed DLC, which was announced months ago, is likely to arrive sometime in June as both a stand-alone purchase and as part of the Gold Edition.

The title release schedule for the company notes that “Donkey Kong Adventure” is set to find a digital only release between April and June. And considering May is just about over, next month looks to be more than likely.

If a Gold Edition of the game is introduced, it will likely have all the downloadable content on the cartridge.

June looks to be a busy month for the publisher outside of that too. Along with the forthcoming The Crew 2 (which drops late in the month), we’re also likely to see the first DLC for Far Cry 5. And then there’s Season 6 of For Honor, which is set to kick off very soon.

But for Nintendo Switch owners, all eyes are on Mario + Rabbids and what could be coming next for the game. Who knows, Ubisoft might even introduce some new DLC for the game as well. We wouldn’t mind a few exclusive Waluigi chapters and maybe even a little Wario on the battlefield somewhere.

If you don’t feel like waiting for the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, you can purchase the regular edition now for Nintendo Switch.