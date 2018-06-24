Mario Tennis Aces Is Missing a Bunch of Content and Fans Aren’t Pleased

Mario Tennis Aces released this past Friday, allowing fans to indulge in their sporting skills either at home or on the go with Nintendo Switch. And while it introduces some new features that are sure to keep fans entertained, there are a few components missing that have a few others concerned.

Eurogamer recently filed a report talking about some of the basics that the game is missing. Sure, it has new precision shots, motion controls, tournament modes and online multiplayer; but it appears that some other stuff seems to be missing.

According to said report, "outside of the CPU tournaments, Mario Tennis Aces forces you to play a shortened version of tennis that follows the same scoring rules as tennis, but not the established game, set and match rules.

"Regular tennis is broken up into sets. To win a set you either need to be first to win six games or, if it's a tie at six games each, win a tiebreaker. The final set (either best two out of three or best three out of five) must be won by two games, for example 6-4, 8-6, 10-8 and so on.

"In Mario Tennis Aces, it's best of three games wins the match. There are no sets. So, you can win a match in just eight points."

That doesn't appear to be the only complaint. A lot of fans noticed a bumped-up difficulty setting with the game's Adventure Mode, as some bosses are simply borderline frustrating.

If that isn't enough, there are also other missing things, as noted by a user on Reddit:

"It removes all the deep analysis you sort through when battle a tough opponent.

It belittles the mental warfare you and your opponent are having as you try to outplay one another.

It dispatches the adaptability of techniques you need to utilise when your opponent has figured your playstyle out.

It erases the incredible comeback victories you can have after being down 90 percent of the match. It completely shatters the rewarding feeling of fighting tooth-and-nail for 20+ minutes to come out the victor by a tiny margin. It makes for very shallow gameplay for most matches because there isn't enough time to feel like you are developing a good strategy against your opponent."

It's unknown if Nintendo is working on a patch to fix these issues, but it might need to do something quick. Mario Tennis Aces is loaded with potential, but if it's also lacking in content, that could be bad news in the long run.

We're currently working on our review of Aces and will let you know what we think shortly!

Mario Tennis Aces is available now for Nintendo Switch.