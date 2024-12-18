Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Reveals New Details on Wakanda

The world of Wakanda continues to grow. In addition to confirmation that Black Panther 3 is currently in development for the big screen, this pillar of Marvel just got an exciting update on the gaming side. In a a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skydance and Marvel Games revealed exciting details about their collaboration on the upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, including how the game uses Wakanda. Skydance New Media director and award-winning writer Amy Hennig describes the stepping stones of the hidden nation in the World War II setting, which includes a new cast of interesting characters.

The former Naughty Dog director expressed her vision for players by reinforcing the notion that the dense foliage of Wakanda and Occupied Paris, two “key” destinations in the title, are vastly different. The Uncharted series writer revealed: “Wakanda at this point in time is hidden away from the outside world and protected by this impenetrable jungle.”

The nation of Wakanda is home to the Black Panther, only this time, T’Challa’s grandfather Azzuri, is its leader and carries the title. Portrayed by The Walking Dead’s Khary Payton, the character finds himself teaming up with none other than Captain America, played by Horizon Forbidden West’s Drew Moerlein, which is a striking difference from the tension felt within Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War. On the other hand, this fight is against a common threat: Nazis.

While the main battles take place on the snowy terrain of Occupied Paris, the lush jungles of Wakanda provide a seamless transition to a much different environment. As Hennig explains, this change of scenery is crucial, as it immerses players and recognizes the contrasting worlds Captain America and Azzuri come from; a world which is crawling with Nazis and a world kept in the shadows.

Similarly to Marvel Studios’ first Black Panther movie, Wakanda is hidden from the public. The only question is how long that will hold true. The Skydance New Media director explained Wakanda’s shadow position during the WWII era by adding, “They are non-interventionist, but events transpire that pull them into the conflict. They have to protect their interests. The world is getting smaller. No satellites yet, but there will be soon. You can shoot down planes that maybe want to fly over Wakanda, but how long can you stay in the shadows?”

The Black Panther isn’t the only individual arriving from the depths of Wakanda, as the game will introduce an all-new character from the nation as well. Nanali (Megalyn Echikunwoke) will appear in the game as a Wakandan spy posted in Occupied Paris. She is set to be one of the four playable characters in various portions of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, with her skills set within infiltration tactics.

