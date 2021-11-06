Huge Marvel Game Potentially Leaked Ahead of Reveal

A huge Marvel game has potentially leaked ahead of its reveal, or more specifically, the new Marvel game from Amy Hennig, the creator of Uncharted. Last week, Marvel Games and Skydance announced a collaboration for a new Marvel game, with Hennig at the helm of the game’s development. That said, that’s all the pair announced. There are absolutely zero details on the game, which is undoubtedly very, very early in development.

Of course, Marvel fans are desperate to know what kinda game it will be, but given Hennig’s pedigree, it’s actually safe to assume it will be a third-person action-adventure game with a focus on storytelling and narrative. So, the bigger question is what character/characters will be tapped? Well, it sounds like the mystery game could be an Ant-Man or Fantastic Four game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Kevin Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast, co-host Marc Bernardin, a veteran comics writer for both Marvel and DC, confirmed he’s working on the game as a writer. As you would expect, Bernardin didn’t divulge any details. However, Smith may have. Reading the chat, Smith revealed that people in it instantly guessed what the game was. According to MinnMax’s Ben Hanson over on Twitter, based on how the chat read at the time, the “two viable guesses are Ant-Man and Fantastic Four.”

Of course, for now, this is all speculative. That said, if either of these two guesses are correct, it means recent rumors about the game being a Daredevil game are — obviously — incorrect.

Right now, all we have is speculation and word that Janina Gavankar is onboard as acting talent, presumably to play a prominent role. Could she be playing Invisible Women or The Wasp? Well, only time will tell. And by this, we mean we probably won’t know for another two to three years.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What Marvel game would you like to see from Hennig? If you had to choose between a Fantastic Four game and an Ant-Man game, which would you pick?