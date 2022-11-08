Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

Marvel Battleworld is back with a fun new twist and another lineup of marvelous figures for series 4, and we've got your exclusive first look at the next series entry, Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes right here! Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes shifts the spotlight from the armory to the world of Venom, Carnage, and the always deadly symbiotes, and introduces a new mechanic that will have heroes gaining Venomized abilities as they look to save their friends and take down villains. Plus, you'll have a whole new lineup of 30 Marvel characters to collect, including Iron Mouse, Hawkeye 2099, Taskmaster, Thor, and Squirrel Girl!!! You can check out some of the figures up-close on the next slide, and you can check out a brand-new trailer for the game in the video above!

Throughout the game, players will gain a symbiote sleeve, which they'll put over their player card. You'll pick these at random, and while they only let you use one ability on your card, they typically supercharge that one ability. You'll be able to ditch the symbiote later, but if it's working for your benefit, you might just end up wanting to keep it around, but the choice is yours.

(Photo: Funko Games)

The new set will also include a new lineup of chase figures to collect, including Venom, Venomized Captain Marvel, Venomized Doctor Strange, Venomized Groot, Venomized Iron Man, and Venomized Spider-Ham, all featuring a slick Iridescent effect. To play the game all you need is a Battle Ball but you can also pick up a Mega Pack to get started with several figures, and you can check out the official descriptions for both below.

Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes Battle Ball – Pre-Order Here

Pick your favorite Heroes, rescue your friends, and win battles to defeat Thanos! Battleworld is a revolutionary cooperative, expandable, collectible adventure game, featuring dozens of characters from across the Marvel Universe! As you play, crack open mysterious Thanostones to reveal the characters inside. Series 4 introduces brand new locations, battles, and exciting game mechanics that will continue to challenge players and test their strategies!

Ages 6+, $9.99 MSRP, 1-2 Players, Available November 27

Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes Series 4 Mega Pack – Pre-Order Here

Pick your favorite Heroes, rescue your friends, and win battles to defeat Thanos! Battleworld is a revolutionary cooperative, expandable, collectible adventure game, featuring dozens of characters from across the Marvel Universe! As you play, crack open mysterious Thanostones to reveal the characters inside. Mega Packs let you jumpstart your collection with six characters, including two trapped in Thanostones and the exclusive Carnage (with Blade Arm) variant!

Ages 6+, $22.99 MSRP, 1-2 Players, Available November 29

What do you think of Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!