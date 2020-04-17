Marvel’s Black Widow Gets Esports Treatment With Team Liquid

There’s a bunch of new Black Widow merch now on the market thanks to the esports organization Team Liquid now that the group has dropped a new set of Marvel merch this week. The Black Widow-themed apparel swaps out the team’s usual colors for black in red to fit the hero’s typical outfit and comes in a variety of products including jerseys, jackets, t-shirts, and hoodies. The timing of the drop coincides nicely with the marketing for the Black Widow movie – or at least it would’ve had the film not been delayed because of the coronavirus – and adds Black Widow to the growing list of Marvel heroes Team Liquid’s merch has been stylized after.

Team Liquid unveiled its Black Widow collection on Thursday by featuring Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, the organization’s jungler on its professional League of Legends team, wearing one of the Black Widow jerseys. It’s got the Black Widow symbol on one side of the jersey with the Team Liquid logo on the other while the rest of it is a sleek black and red style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve been keeping up with some of Team Liquid’s other gear since the organization released the first of many products from its Marvel partnership, you’ll know to expect from the latest apparel drop some unique artwork created just for Black Widow. Two shirts, one of them a crop tee and the other a long-sleeve shirt, and a hoodie feature the custom artwork for Black Widow.

There are five different items up for sale now on Team Liquid’s site to round out the Black Widow merch. Each of those are listed below along with prices for how much they’ll cost.

Liquid x Marvel Black Widow Zip Jacket – $94

Liquid x Marvel Black Widow Jersey – $84

Liquid x Marvel Black Widow Long-Sleeve Tee – $45

Liquid x Marvel Black Widow Short-Sleeve Crop Tee – $30

Liquid x Marvel Black Widow Hoodie – $75

#LiquidxMarvel Black Widow line dropped today!!! These designs are killer and I’m so so beyond stoked I got to collaborate with @teamliquidapparel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LWZElnzs5W — Candylion (@CandylionCos) April 17, 2020

If you’re more inclined to getting some apparel featuring other Marvel characters besides Black Widow, you can check out the rest of Team Liquid’s Marvel collaboration. Some of the products feature before aren’t on sale anymore, but there are still other options there like some X-Men, Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, and Avengers apparel.