Animal Crossing: Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals Her Favorite Villager

In case you missed it, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Community) recently started up her very own YouTube channel at the beginning of July, and her very first video after the announcement is actually of her playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch and answering questions from fans. The full video, which is over 17 minutes long and can be watched above, includes a number of different questions, but one of the very first asks Larson just which Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager is her favorite -- and Larson's answer might surprise you.

"My favorite is Soleil, I think? Soleil is so cute," Larson says near the beginning of the video. "I think they're a hamster and they have like a little purse?" Soleil is, in fact, a hamster. A snooty hamster at that with burnt orange fur (skin?) and platinum blonde hair. She first appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, the Nintendo 3DS title immediately preceding Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch. Sadly, Larson does not appear to actually have Soleil on her new island as she was forced to start all over for the purpose of the video given that she had previously been playing on a Nintendo Switch Lite and islands are somewhat notoriously locked to specific consoles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. A recent free update added swimming, diving, and Pascal to the title, and Nintendo also announced that there will be another free update set for August, though the company did not reveal anything further about what that might include. Considering how involved the most recent update is, there's no telling what Nintendo might have up its collective sleeves. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

