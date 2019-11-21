Marvel Champions Reveals New Expansion Release Dates

Fantasy Flight’s Marvel Champions rolled out with a strong core set of heroes and villains, though shortly after the game’s full reveal fans got a look at several expansions that were primed to ship not too long after launch. Initially, that included just the Captain America Hero Pack but grew to also include the Green Goblin Scenario Pack, the Ms. Marvel Hero Pack, and most recently The Wrecking Crew Scenario Pack. Recently it was revealed that those packs were going to ship sometime in 2020 as opposed to November and December, but today Fantasy Flight revealed that all three of the initial packs will now ship in January, so you don’t have to wait too much longer to add them to your tabletop.

Fantasy Flight took to social media to reveal the news, posting an image of the sets with the caption “Are you enjoying Marvel Champions and wondering what’s next? Well listen up true believer because we can confirm The Green Goblin Scenario Pack, Captain America Hero Pack, and Ms. Marvel Hero Pack will all be released together in January! Which pack are you most excited about?”

The image also features the newest addition to the game in The Wrecking Crew Scenario Pack, which will hit stores in February.

Both The Wrecking Crew and Green Goblin Scenario Packs should help the game’s biggest weakness, which is the limited amount of villains in the core set, and hopefully, there’s plenty more coming down the pike.

You can check out my full review of the game right here, and the official description for Marvel Champions below.

“Iron Man and Black Panther team up to stop Rhino from rampaging through the streets of New York. Captain Marvel and Spider-Man battle Ultron as he threatens global annihilation. Do you have what it takes to join the ranks of these legendary heroes and become a champion? Jump into the Marvel Universe with Marvel Champions: The Card Game, a cooperative Living Card Game® for one to four players!

Marvel Champions: The Card Game invites players embody iconic heroes from the Marvel Universe as they battle to stop infamous villains from enacting their devious schemes. As a Living Card Game, Marvel Champions is supported with regular releases of new product, including new heroes and scenarios—check out the products section at the bottom of this page to see everything announced so far!”

Marvel Champions is in stores now. Let us know which hero you’re most excited to play in the comments, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!