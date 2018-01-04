Marvel’s Champions Join Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 As Playable Characters

Lego Marvel Super heroes 2 looks to have a pretty loaded plate when it comes to downloadable content, with packs based on Black Panther, Thor Ragnarok and more on the way, along with a variety of playable characters that will expand the adventure even further. But we didn’t expect the game to get a dose of Champions.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced the availability of the next downloadable character pack from the game, introducing the Champions into the fold. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the pack sells for $1.99 and inclues a number of playable characters, including Amadeus Cho, Nova, Ironheart, Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl, Viv, Wasp (Nadia Pym) and Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), bringing the game’s overall roster to over 200 playable Super Heroes characters. And we haven’t even seen all the DLC released yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Champions are a group of teenage Super Heroes started by three Avengers disillusioned by the behavior of their elders and the general state of distrust by the people towards super-powered beings. Eager to show the world what it truly means to be a Super Hero, they formed their own team and soon recruited other teenagers with similar ideals to their cause. Together they are determined to change the world their own way!” the company noted in the press release for the new pack.

You can check out a couple of characters in the promo image below, and see how they apply to the main adventure now. As for when the next Super Heroes DLC will roll around, more than likely it’ll be with next month’s Black Panther pack – although we could see another surprise character pack drop between now and then.

In the meantime, enjoy the Champions!

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.