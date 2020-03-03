Marvel Champions Reveals New Hulk Hero Pack

Fantasy Flight Games continues to unleash new heroes for its popular Marvel Champions card game, and now we’ve got one more hero entering the fray. As part of their live stream, Fantasy Flight Games revealed the newest hero coming to the game, and it will be the Incredible Hulk. As you might expect, Hulk is all about attacking and absorbing damage, with an attack and defense of 3 and a thwart of 0 on his hero side. On his alter ego side, you can draw 1 card and then choose and discard 1 card from your hand, letting you flip through your deck quicker in the early parts of the game. His hero side also has a forced interrupt that kicks in when your turn ends, which demands you get rid of your current hand. That can be a blessing or a curse depending on your current hand, but it will take some getting used to.

As the Hulk, he has a card that gives him three resources called Limitless strength, as well as a card called Hulk Smash that lets you make a basic attack with a plus 10 attack if you use a physical resource, which his deck has plenty of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They also showed the Unstoppable Force card which lets you Ready Hulk with a resource and the Immovable Object card, an upgrade that gives you four more hit points and gives the character a retaliate of 1.

So far Fantasy Flight has released two more Hero Packs since the game launched, including Captain America and Ms. Marvel. In addition, they have also revealed Hero Packs coming for Thor, Black Widow, and most recently Doctor Strange, and that adds to the original core roster of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, She-Hulk, Spider-Man, and Iron Man.

You can find more of our Marvel Champions coverage right here, and you can find the official description for Marvel Champions below. The base game is available to order on Amazon now.

“Iron Man and Black Panther team up to stop Rhino from rampaging through the streets of New York. Captain Marvel and Spider-Man battle Ultron as he threatens global annihilation. Do you have what it takes to join the ranks of these legendary heroes and become a champion?

Jump into the Marvel Universe with Marvel Champions: The Card Game, a cooperative Living Card Game® for one to four players!

Marvel Champions: The Card Game invites players embody iconic heroes from the Marvel Universe as they battle to stop infamous villains from enacting their devious schemes.

As a Living Card Game, Marvel Champions is supported with regular releases of new product, including new heroes and scenarios—check out the products section at the bottom of this page to see everything announced so far!”

Marvel Champions is available now, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel Champions and tabletop!

