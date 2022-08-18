Marvel Champions Reveals New Details for Wolverine

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed new information about the upcoming Wolverine Hero Pack for Marvel Champions: The Card Game. The new card pack, due out for next fall, will officially add Wolverine as a playable character in the living card game. Wolverine's abilities make him a high-damage character who can get attack event cards onto the table by spending hit points instead of Energy. This allows Wolverine to potentially dish out a ton of damage, although it relies on Wolverine continuously healing on every turn. Wolverine's Hero Pack will also come with a modular encounter set that features Lady Deathstrike as an elite minion who can cut through defenses.

A preview article posted on Fantasy Flight's website revealed several of Wolverine's unique Hero cards. Wolverine's Alter-Ego side can quickly bring Wolverine's Claws into play, which permanently allow Wolverine to play Attack Event cards by spending hit points instead of energy. Other upgrades give Wolverine piercing, which makes his attacks even more potent, or grant Wolverine additional Hit Points, which allow him to play more attacks in a single turn. There's even a card that allows Wolverine to come back from the brink of defeat, allowing him to survive an otherwise fatal blow.

In addition to Wolverine's unique Hero Deck cards and a suite of Basic and Aggression cards that can be used in any deck, Wolverine's Hero Pack will also include a modular encounter for Lady Deathstrike. Players can add Lady Deathstrike into any scenario deck, which adds the infamous adamantium-laced villain as a minion to the main threat. Typically, modular encounters come with Scenario Packs, so this seems to be a new development for Marvel Champions.

The Wolverine Hero Pack for Marvel Champions: The Card Game will be released this fall.