Marvel Cosmic Invasion Adds Beta Ray Bill and Silver Surfer in New SDCC Trailer

At times it can feel like the cosmic side of Marvel can get a little overshadowed by everything that’s happening on Earth, but Dotemu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge) and Tribute Games (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Scott Pilgrim EX) are giving that part of the world some much needed shine with their anticipated new beat ’em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The game is already sporting a fresh roster with characters like Nova and Phyla-Vell alongside icons like Spider-Man and Storm, but today at San Diego Comic-Con, the team revealed two more big-time additions to the roster in fan favorites Beta Ray Bill and Silver Surfer, and you can check them out in action with the trailer below.

As you can see, both will be a force to be reckoned with, and Beta Ray Bill will be especially deadly thanks to his trusty Uru hammer Stormbreaker. Bill leans into the power game with up-close attacks, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a few crowd control tricks up his sleeve. Those include the Stormbreaker Spin attack that has Stormbreaker swirling around him and knocking back any enemies that come into contact with it, as well as a move that sends Stormbreaker forward and keeps it rotating in the air, continually knocking back and damaging foes.

Now, Silver Surfer is no pushover in melee combat either, as Surfer looks to have several deadly offensive combos when things get dicey up close. Surfer has even more options though when it comes to movement, as he can use his surfboard to dash across the screen and get into range of just about anyone. He’s also able to send his board a short distance to knock enemies back, and he can stay out of range by hovering on his board in the air. If he becomes surrounded, Surfer can unleash the Cosmic Shockwave, damaging enemies all around him and sending them flying back.

That wasn’t all the team had to reveal though, as Tribute Games also revealed that the game will feature voiceovers for its playable roster, and the cast is stacked. You can check out the full lineup of the currently confirmed playable characters and the accompanying voice cast below.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Voice Cast

Brian Bloom (Captain America, Silver Surfer)

Steve Blum (Venom, Beta Ray Bill)

Trevor Devall (Rocket Raccoon)

Cal Dodd (Wolverine)

Josh Keaton (Spider-Man)

Matt Mercer (Nova, Annihilus)

Aileen Mythen (Phyla-Vell)

Elysia Rotaru (She-Hulk)

Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion releases later this year on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, and PS4.

What do you think of the current roster, and who would you like to see added to the game next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things gaming and Marvel with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!