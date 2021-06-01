Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Captain America and War Machine Character Pack

✖

Atomic Mass Games continues to roll out more of your favorite Marvel heroes for its hit game Marvel: Crisis Protocol and Avengers fans are going to love the two newest releases. Crisis Protocol will be getting a new Captain America and War Machine pack later this year, and this time it's Sam Wilson wielding the star-spangled shield. Sam is rocking his stylish take on the Captain America costume as he soars in the sky with his wings expanded, while War Machine is a pretty classic take on the character and features his usual arsenal of heavy weaponry, and you can check out both new miniatures in the image below.

The Captain America and War Machine character pack will feature two miniatures, two bases, 2 Character Stat cards, 4 Team Tactic Cards, and 11 Tokens, and will retail for $39.95 when it hits in Quarter 3 of this year.

(Photo: AMG)

You can check out both miniatures in the image above, and you can find the official description for the Captain America and War Machine character pack below.

"After the super-soldier serum wore off, Steve Rogers was restored to his natural age. Unable to battle any longer, he retired from the role of Captain America. Rogers chose Sam Wilson, one of his closest and most trusted allies, to take up the shield in his place. Wilson had already proved his commitment to protecting justice as the Avenger Falcon and continues to protect the vulnerable as Captain America.

Lieutenant Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes is War Machine, an armored Avenger and walking arsenal. As Tony Stark’s personal pilot and closest friend, Rhodes wears the Variable Threat Response Battle Suit, a suit of armor equipped with a variety of armaments including shoulder-mounted cannons, missile launchers, particle beams, repulsors, and more. War Machine combines his many years of experience as a Marine pilot and Tony Stark’s cutting-edge designs as an Avenger and symbol of mechanized might."

You can find the official description for Marvel: Crisis Protocol below.

"Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a tabletop hobby miniatures game set in the Marvel Universe. Players assemble, paint, and collect an ever-expanding line of highly detailed plastic miniatures representing iconic Marvel characters. Players choose characters from their collections to form their own Marvel-inspired dream team and then pit their chosen forces against each other on an interactive tabletop where the very terrain itself can be thrown, crashed into, and destroyed during the super-powered showdown."

Will you be picking up the new set? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Marvel and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!