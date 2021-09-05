Marvel: Crisis Protocol Shows Off Clea's Abilities

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has provided players with a look at the stat card for Clea, which is set to be introduced to the game later this year. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games, the maker of Marvel: Crisis Protocol and several other miniatures games, released the stat cards for Clea, who is part of an upcoming series of releases tied to the mystic side of the Marvel Universe. Clea will be packaged with her sometimes-lover Doctor Strange and will serve as a low-cost character with a mix of battlefield control abilities and attacks that deal special conditions.

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

Clea has a Threat Level of 3, making her a solid secondary character used to fill out a roster. While she has modest health and defense stats, she does come with several useful abilities, including a throw ability that can target enemy characters and a teleportation spell that can move allied characters across the board quickly. Clea also has two attacks that have the potential to deal out status conditions on opponents. The Demon Claws of Denak can inflict a target with Bleed on a wild, while the Icy Tendrils of Ikthalon can hit foes with the Slow, Stun, and Stagger conditions on a lucky dice roll. Notably, these conditions all stack, so a full hit can knock out an opponent's character out for a round or more.

Clea can also serve as the leader of the Convocation, a new affiliation to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. This affiliation doesn't have a set leader - instead, a player chooses a Convocation affiliated character and equips it with a Leadership ability. While Clea isn't the natural choice to be a Convocationleader, some player will likely find a creative use to spotlight her in a roster.

Clea will be released in a Character Pack with Doctor Strange later this year.