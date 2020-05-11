Marvel: Crisis Protocol -- Drax and Ronan the Accuser Digital Unboxing (Exclusive)

Two of Marvel's strongest cosmic characters are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Later this year, Atomic Mass Games will release a new Drax & Ronan the Accuser Character Pack for Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The new character pack contains a slew of new cards and abilities for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, including the Power Gem and a new Judgement special condition that will make Ronan a must-have for any Marvel Crisis Protocol team. While Marvel: Crisis Protocol releases are paused in the United States due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Atomic Mass Games was kind enough to send ComicBook.com assets of all of the cards featured in the new character pack. Here's an exclusive look at the character cards for both Ronan and Drax, along with all of the cards that come with the character pack.

Drax the Destroyer First up is Drax the Destroyer, the final member of the Guardians of the Galaxy to appear in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. As you can see below, Drax has a Threat Cost of 3 and acts primarily as an offensive threat with some minor board manipulation ability. Drax's primary Blades attack has a Strength of 5 and deals the Bleed special condition. If the target already has Bleed, then Drax's Blades attack becomes even more effective, as he can reroll two attack dice during the attack. Drax's other two attacks cost Power to use but allow him to push targets around the board. Headbutt deals Stun and allows Drax to push the target away. Meanwhile, Titan Killer gets stronger the more damage Drax has taken, and the player can also throw a target before damage is dealt. Note that Titan Killer can deal additional damage if Drax tosses the target into something, making this a very powerful attack. Drax's three superpowers make him even more formidable. Drax's innate " I Can Take It" superpower decreases the amount of damage he takes from any enemy attack by 1, while the "Driven by Vengeance" superpower allows Drax to mark the character that dealt damage with a Vengeance token. If Drax targets a character with a Vengeance token with an attack, he adds 3 attack dice when dealing out damage. Hypothetically, that means that Drax's Titan Killer attack can have up to 11 attack dice and makes Drax extremely dangerous late in the game. Drax's final superpower, "The Destroyer," gives him the ability to throw a nearby character or terrain feature. This means that Drax can throw or push up to three targets per activation....which allows him to be used as a board manipulator in a pinch. We'll note that Drax's healthy and injured stats and powers are identical, so we've only included his healthy stats below. (Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

Ronan the Accuser Ronan the Accuser is a powerful and unique character that can dish out a ton of damage and turn the tide of battle using his unique Judgment special condition. Under normal circumstances, a character gains power equal to the amount of damage they take from an attack, which gives them the chance to counter with even stronger attacks or superpowers as the game goes on. However, the "Judgment" special condition prevents a character from gaining any power when they suffer damage from enemies. Ronan can only afflict the "Judgment" special condition when either he or a nearby allied character takes damage, but he can effectively sap an entire opposing squad of one of their primary sources of Power. It's easy to see why Ronan is a 4-Threat character based on his Judgment superpower alone, but he's also a terribly impressive offensive threat too. Ronan is a Special Condition-inflicting machine, as he can deal Shock with his Universal Weapon, or Stun and Stagger with his Kree Justice attack. Kree Justice also deals unblockable splash damage to all nearby enemies, which means that Ronan can really punish enemy squads that cluster together. Ronan's final superpower, "The Accuser," gives him a final retaliatory attack when he gets Dazed or KOed. Ronan can immediately move and target the character that injured him with a final attack, meaning that he can really punish an enemy for knocking him out of a battle. Ronan is also an Infinity Gem bearer that can use the Power Gem in scenarios, and is naturally immune to Poison. He's also got solid all-around defense stats, so players should find lots of ways to include him on their teams. Like Drax, Ronan's stats and abilities are the same whether he's healthy or injured, so we've only included the "Healthy" side of his character card below. (Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

The Power Gem The Drax and Ronan the Accuser Character Pack also includes the Power Gem, one of the six all-powerful Infinity Gems. Like other Infinity Gems, the Power Gem costs an additional Threat to equip to a character. Holding an Infinity Gem gives its holder an extra Power at the start of every turn, and the Power Gem gives its holder an extra 2 Power instead of 1 Power during the Power Phase. Giving Ronan the Power Gem means that he'll have enough energy to use his Judgment superpower every turn, with enough extra energy to guarantee that he can use his Kree Justice attack every other turn. (Photo: Atomic Mass Games) (Photo: Atomic Mass Games)