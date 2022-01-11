Marvel: Crisis Protocol Adds the Hand, Elektra, and Shadowland Daredevil

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is adding an intriguing new variant of an existing character, along with another set of new minions. Today, Atomic Mass Games announced the Shadowland Daredevil and Elektra Character Pack for Marvel: Crisis Protocol. This new pack comes with three figures – Daredevil in his Shadowland costume, Elektra, and a trio of Hand ninja. The Shadowland story arc featured Daredevil taking over leadership of the Hand in an attempt to reform it from within. However, Daredevil was eventually possessed by a demon, leading to other Marvel heroes uniting to defeat him and his army of Hand ninja. Similar to the previously announced Nick Fury Jr. and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents Character Pack, the Hand Ninja stand on one base, meaning they act as one character. The pack will cost $54.95 and will be released in 1Q 2022.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team’s total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Notably, the new set does not introduce the Hand as a new affiliation for the game. However, it does include an alternate sculpt and character abilities for Daredevil, which likely involve using the Hand ninja in some way. It also serves as the official debut of Elektra to the game. This is the second character pack featuring a group of “generic” characters. Atomic Mass Games has not officially revealed these characters’ abilities or whether they’ll have any special rules or restrictions.

Other upcoming character releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol include X-23 and Honey Badger. Atomic Mass Games is also rolling out a line of X-Men characters that includes Colossus, Juggernaut, Magik, Rogue, and Gambit. These characters are already available in some countries, but not the US due to supply chain issues.