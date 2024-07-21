Marvel: Crisis Protocol to Add Phoenix, Spider-Man 2099 to Game

A host of new Marvel characters are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol, including a powerful new version of Jean Grey and characters from the Spider-Verse. Today, Atomic Mass Games revealed an upcoming roadmap for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, its miniatures skirmish game. The new releases include a new high-threat Phoenix (along with a Phoenix Unleashed miniature that represents Dark Pheonix) as well as Spider-Man 2099, Abomination, the Wrecking Crew, and a new set of Inhumans miniatures that includes a new Black Bolt. These releases are all scheduled for 2025, following several previously announced sets.

Another surprising announcement was the War of Kings Character and Crisis Cards set, a new box set that includes a Gladiator miniature and several missions tied to key moments from the War of Kings event. This is a new product type for Marvel: Crisis Protocol and could represent a possible expansion into narrative play as opposed to standalone games.

At least the early part of 2025 will focus primarily on expanding existing factions, with the Midnight Sons, Inhumans, and Brotherhood of Evil Mutants all getting additional support. While not every character in a player’s squad needs to belong to a certain affiliation, at least half of the characters must belong to an affiliation in order for the squad to receive the full benefit of an affiliation’s Leadership boost.

Upcoming releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol include:

Angel & Archangel

Sunspot & Warlock

Weapon X & Maverick

Mephisto

Abomination & Wrecking Crew

Tomb of Dracula

Monsters Unleashed (Werewolf by Night, Living Mummy)

War of Kings Character and Crisis Pack

Nova and Yondu

Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing

Avalanche, Exodus, and Lady Mastermind

Phoenix & Phoenix Unleashed

Inhuman Royal Court

Spider-Verse Character Pack

Echo, Tigra, and Ronin (Clint Barton)

An Apocalypse figure was also shown off but was not included in the game’s release timeline.