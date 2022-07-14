New Marvel Board Game Announced

WizKids has announced a new Marvel-themed board game in which players clean up the messes left behind from epic superhero battles. Earlier this week, WizKids announced Marvel: Damage Control, a new game for 2-4 players. Each player is placed in charge of a cleanup crew trying to find and secure dangerous pieces of equipment and artifacts left behind in the aftermath of a superhero fight. Players will use their Damage Control employees to demolish, uncover, and collect Rubble Cards that are then added into their deck. Players can use the items to make their deck stronger, or they can place those items in the vault. One twist is that players only score points if an item is in a player's vault.

The game will also feature appearances by various Marvel heroes, along with four modules that add different characters and items to the game. For each game, players choose two modules to shuffle into the Rubble and Character decks, which adds different layers of gameplay options. The box art for the game is a reference to the cover to Damage Control #1, which was written by Dwayne McDuffie and illustrated by Ernie Colon.

Damage Control first appeared in the late 1980s as a clean-up crew based out of New York City. The original Damage Control comics were envisioned as a sitcom-style story set within the Marvel Universe, with a cast of mostly non-powered employees. In recent years, Marvel Studios has toyed around with different versions of Damage Control within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ABC planned to release a Damage Control TV series in the mid 2010s, and most recently Damage Control appeared as one of the antagonists in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Marvel: Damage Control will be released this October and will have a retail price of $34.99. The game will be available at local game stores.