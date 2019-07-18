Marvel Games Comic-Con Panel Recap

Things start with a sizzle reel that shows all of their games and then Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller comes out. Bill Roseman comes to the panel. First, it’s Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, which is just about to release. They tease a last-minute reveal for the game, and they welcome out Marc Sumerak and Rich Antower, and then show the trailer for the game.

Thanos is shown, then the Avengers and Odin, a fight on the rainbow bridge, more Venom footage where he uses his symbiote, more Venom footage, then the Black Order, followed by more footage of Spider-Man, Storm, Iron Man, and more. We then see Loki gameplay, which shows him using various mirror images of himself, and he looks playable.

Then Roseman talks about Elsa Bloodstone, which draws a great reaction from the audience.

Four Player Co-Op comes up, and they talk about playing on the go and all the options.

Then they tease a reveal, to a game that already has 30 playable characters. Loki is revealed, and then gameplay. We see him throw ice, and tornadoes, and then whip around a whirlwind, followed by sending numerous versions of himself outward and then they all come together and an ice blast emanates from the center.

Then they tease another DLC pack that is Cyclops and Colossus, which is Greg’s pitch. Bad news is that Colossos and Cyclops are not in paid DLC in expansion. We see Colossus shrug off hits with his armor and then lift boulders from the ground and bring them upward to knock people back.

Cyclops uses his blasts to ping pong on walls around the room, and then hits focused blasts forward and then hits someone with multiple blasts. He then has an attack that uses two blasts to hit wide, followed by another massive one.

Who’s in the DLC? 3 chapters of DLC. One is more X-Men to be named later, Fantastic Four, then Marvel Knights, and who is in the pack is Moon Knight, Punisher, Morbius, and Blade, and while no footage they show 2D art.

Next up is Contest of Champions. They announce Summoner Showdown tournament, which will culminate in 9 remaining players battling at NYCC to become the victor.

Next up is PS VR. Iron Man VR comes up, and they bring out Ryan Payton from Camouflage Games. He tells a story about how they got to that final point in the pitch. His friend who works on Spider-Man convinced him to come out to hang out at one of the get-togethers at the bar after a con, and that meeting started a journey towards Camouflage getting to make Iron Man VR.

It took a minute to convince Marvel to let him do the project, and he did get a few things they were looking for. One of the things it needed to do was nail flying, and he said he would be back in 2 weeks to deliver a prototype, an amazing pitch, and big-time resources, and they managed to pitch it and make it happen. They knew it was going well because they could fly wherever they wanted and it wasn’t on rails.

Roseman says they want developers to make the characters their own and make it “their” character, to own it. They show Iron Man concept art, showing the modern red and gold armor. They bring out artist Adi Granov who created the Impulse suit.

Payton says a big part of any experience is the Tony Stark story, and for him he was excited to explore this really fun canvas for a character that is known for being his own worst enemy, and the Bob Layton 1970s Demon in a Bottle inspired that, and he talked to Bill about that and how they can incorporate that character’s design from then with a modern feel.

Roseman says they wanted to take that 1970s suit and bring it into the modern age, and then pull up the concept art again. Stark doesn’t place anything by accident or without a purpose.

Granov says if you can squint and it looks like Iron Man then he’s good, but if you change it and it doesn’t then it needs to be reworked. They then show footage of Granov drawing and designing the suit.

Iron Man VR is playable, but the demo can now be played at Comic-Con. They then show footage of it during development.

We see Stark’s armor coming towards him from a briefcase in the air and then the logo comes out. We then see him soaring through the sky and then things switch to first person. We see the player flying over a gorgeous body of water with canyons and ridges. The player is hovering in the air and we see the repulsors armored on the HUD. They talk about boosting and braking, which is supposedly tweaked to stop on a dime. We see a drone coming towards the player and then Iron Man faces down more drones that are attacking an airplane.

World premiere time. Marvel and Team Liquid announcement is revealed, showing the team in Captain America jerseys, TL.GG./MARVEL. Debuting an all-new jersey, and they walk out in Spider-Man jerseys.

Next is Marvel’s Avengers, and Roseman leaves and brings out creative director for Crystal Dynamics Sean Escayg. Greg teases and says the internet has a lot of questions about this game. Says they showed E3 footage only there but are now showing here.

Footage starts out with a plane scene from first trailer sailing by Avengers Tower. The ship lands with narration, and we get the crew suiting up and heading into the explosion on the bridge. More commentary here, and then we see Thor (controlling) and a battle on the ground with agents being knocked back by Thor, a QuickTime event has you hitting A to create a massive blast, sending them back. Thor then hits with hi multiple hammer strikes and even juggles a few in the air, as the camera goes back and the n zooms in close as he hits. He then blasts through some rubble and sends the hammer forward to take out a guard, and then moves closer. He sends it forward again to knock someone off rubble, and it sends them sailing into the sky. He then picks up a piece of rubble off of a citizen, and then talks to people stranded in a bus. We then see him target multiple enemies and knock them back with hammer attacks, and then launches into combos as lightning hits the ground all around him.

Soldiers with shields approach him and he unleashes an attack that lifts them all up into the sky and then blasts them back. Gameplay switches to Iron Man, who is pursuing several soldiers with jetpacks. He is avoiding missiles and attacks as he flies through the bridge rubble and tries to lock on to targets. During this various Avengers are communicating with him via audio in a channel shown above. Nice B-Movie extras line. He then lands on the ground and shoots some repulsor blast but then sails back into the sky, hovers, and launches various attacks while airborne. He can dodge in the air as well, as we see him dodge a rocket and several blasts. Another type of repulsor blasts is shown.

We then move to Black Widow, who is in the Quad-Jet with Bruce. She says you’re up Bruce and he opens the door and jumps out, changing to Hulk as he lands on the ground. Gameplay switches to Hulk who is massive in size compared to the soldiers, and he picks one up and tosses them around like they were nothing. He follows that with slamming one into the ground, and then takes two soldiers and slams them together (it’s awesome). He then goes bareling through the rubble and destroys tons of cars and debris. We see some platforming as well, and he stops in mid-air to dish out an attack that pounds the ground. We then see him leap again and come down on the ground, and he picks up a massive piece of debris and uses it as a weapon.

He continues to charge through, and at one point time slows down, he powers up for a big-time gamma blast and claps, knocking back the group in front of him. We see him dodge a blast and then he picks up a tank, says Hulk Smash, and even takes time to kick a puny little guard away. We then switch to the avengers arguing, but then we move to Cap on the ship.

He blocks attacks with his shield and then the guards throw concussion grenade, but he throws his shield to ping pong and hit several guards in the room. He then tosses his sheild and kicks it at someone which again, is awesome. he also braces with his shield and then punishes it to knock someone back. We then sense a girl with a Captain Marvel shirt on the helicarrer who looks like Kamala.

Then a ship lands and it is revealed to be Taskmaster, but he attacks the bridge first, causing Hulk to have to grab the cables and the rest of the group to do as well. Gameplay switches to Black Widow, who is tailing Taskmaster. He is flying with a flying harness and she leaps on his back, with Quicktime events to punch him in the back, it appears you are trying to steer him into debris, but not sure. This is insane. As they are whirling by all sorts of debris, we then see a QuickTime event where she pushes his head into the gravel as they soar and then takes something from him.

We then get them fighting one on one, and she targes him in the sky and shoots at him, though he deflects with his shield. She eventually knocks him back to the ground, and we see her flip around a bit, shoot, and then hit him with melee attacks. He taunts her throughout and has a flaming sword. The action looks intense, and she grabs him at one point and flips him down by his head just like in the movies.

She says something about him taking weapons from SHIELD, and they continue to battle.

The fight continues, and she activates her camo cloak, and punches him from all angles, then charges up her gauntlet to him with a bolstered up widow’s bite. She then deactivates his missles, but Taskmaster tells her the world will remember this day, the day the heroes failed them. The avengers regroup but then the helicarrier explodes and falls into the sea, seemingly contaminating it. “Some say they were set up, others call them murderers.” The narration seems like it could come from Kamala. “Well, we all lost something that day, but that’s not how the story ends. We then see sizzle reel of footage from trailer. Also Thor and Widow battling in New York City. more action and then logo.

We see costumes, Original Sin Iron Man costume. We then see co-op footage, and you can jump out at anytime.

They spent a lot of time getting the cast right and they bring them all out.

Showing customization. Outfits, war machine armor, original sin iron man, also new designs from Crystal. Classic widow suit. viking thor, mr. fixit hulk, new cap suit. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Talking merch now. Collectors Edition, Roseman shows a Captain America statue, standing and holding his shield. Gentle Giant makes the statue, someone says that is America’s ass. Will find out when you can pre-order before the end of the year. Playstation Players will get early beta access. May 15th PS4, Stadia, XBox, PC.