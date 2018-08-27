Marvel Games Responds To Jacksonville Madden Shooting

Following the tragedy in Jacksonville yesterday that took place during a Madden NFL 19 esports event, thousands of fans and companies have been pouring in support for the victims and their friends and family, showing the solidarity of the gaming community. And now Marvel Games has chimed in, expressing their support not only for the gamers, but also the first responders who arrived at the scene yesterday.

In this tweet over on the Marvel Games Twitter account, it noted, “We stand with our gaming community and express profound sympathy for everyone affected by the tragic events in Jacksonville. We are all one gaming community and we send our deepest gratitude to the first responders: the true real-life Super Heroes.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and our community at large.” (You can see the tweet below.)

We stand with our gaming community and express profound sympathy for everyone affected by the tragic events in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/GuL0qOYHdm — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) August 27, 2018

Marvel Games’ statement is just the latest from the social media and gaming community at large, with a number of people sending their thoughts to the victims and their families. Superstar Fortnite streamer Ninja said, “My heart goes out to the family, friends and people affected by the madden shooting today. Evil times we live in, just need to out shine that evil with positivity. Love you all.”

Kustom Kontrollerz, the team behind various custom designs of game peripherals, also noted, “Everyone at Kustomz are sending our prayers to everyone at the Madden Tournament event…sad sad day, just unbelievable.”

And Electronic Arts also responded to the matter, saying, “All of us at Electronic Arts are devastated by this horrific event, and we also join the community in thanking the first responders who were quickly on the scene. Our focus right now is on those affected, and supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this crime.”

We’ll let you know what other companies show their support for the gaming community following this tragic event.